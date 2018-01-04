Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Strictly superstars Vincent Simone and Flavia Cacace return to the stage with their most thrilling show yet, Tango Moderno.

Tango is the rhythm of the city, the heat of the streets and the pulse of life.

Vincent and Flavia have been dance partners for more than two decades, and their previous productions Midnight Tango, Dance Til Dawn and The Last Tango have all been acclaimed, sell-out hits.

(Image: Manuel- Harlan)

Having originally intended The Last Tango to be their farewell tour, Flavia said: "As we were creating our last show, we developed a number of new routines with so much raw choreography.

"It was thrilling to still be discovering new numbers for Vincent and I to dance, but we just couldn't accommodate them in the production.

"We toured the country with the show and were overwhelmed by the support from our audiences and from people asking us to continue.

"Vincent and I spoke at the end of the tour and we decided that we wanted to continue; we love dancing together, we are having so much fun and a year after our last UK tour, we are more excited than ever to share this new work and show with our audiences."

The new production fuses together ballroom, Latin, and Argentine tango with a performance which smoulders with desire and with classic steps, they create a Tango for today.

(Image: Manuel Harlan)

Directed and choreographed by the Olivier Award-winning Karen Bruce, Tango Moderno will perform at Theatre Royal, in Nottingham from Tuesday, January 23 to Saturday, January 27.

Tickets are available by calling 0115 989 5555 or by logging on to www.trch.co.uk

The show will also perform at the Regent Theatre, in Stoke on Friday, March 9 and Saturday, March 10 and tickets are available by calling 0844 871 7649 or via the website at www.atgtickets.com

For more information visit www.TangoModerno.com