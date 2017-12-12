Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

While Strictly Come Dancing is hogging the headlines in almost every tabloid, fans of the hit BBC One show will be in their element at the news that P&O Cruises , in partnership with BBC Worldwide is set to play host to four dedicated Strictly Cruises next year.

Some of Strictly's favourite from last years cruises will be making a welcome return including Janette Manrara, Aljaz Skorjanec and Giovanni Pernice, who will be joined by newcomers including Dianne Buswell, Pasha Kovalev and Anya Garnis. Craig Revel Horwood will also return.

New for next year, passengers will be able to get close to Strictly Come Dancing 2018 as the cruise line will be offering private one-to-one dance lessons with pro dancers from the show.

Guests will also now be able to enjoy an exclusive dinner hosted by the show's dancers for the first time in one of the ship's select dining restaurants. These will be available to book on board.

The themed cruises will feature all the pizzazz of the TV show and will see Strictly's professional dancers captivating guests with incredible, show-stopping routines.



A 14-night Spain, France and Italy cruise aboard Azura (A808) departing April 13, 2018. Strictly stars: Dianne Buswell, Gorka Marquez, Neil Jones, Katya Jones, AJ Pritchard, Chloe Hewitt and Strictly judge Craig Revel Horwood. Prices start from £959 per person.



A 14-night Spain, France and Italy cruise aboard Ventura (N809) departing May 11, 2018. Strictly stars: Dianne Buswell, Gorka Marquez, Neil Jones, Katya Jones, Giovanni Pernice, AJ Pritchard, Chloe Hewitt and Strictly judge Craig Revel Horwood. Prices start from £1,049 per person .





A 14-night Spain, France and Italy cruise aboard Britannia (B816) departing June 3, 2018. Strictly stars: Janette Manrara, Aljaz Skorjanec, Pasha Kovalev, Anya Garnis and Strictly judge Craig Revel Horwood.Prices start from £1,239 per person.



A 14-night Spain, Monaco and Italy cruise aboard Azura (A819) departing July 21, 2018. Strictly stars: Janette Manrara, Aljaz Skorjanec, Giovanni Pernice, Oti Mabuse and Strictly judge Craig Revel Horwood.Prices start from £1,359 per person.

P&O Cruises senior vice president Paul Ludlow said: "As the only holiday company to have this partnership with one of the country's best loved shows, we are delighted to welcome our Strictly Come Dancing friends onboard once again next year.

"These cruises are incredibly popular as they appeal to everybody, whether they can already dance, want to learn to dance or are simply fans of the show, and they provide guests with a unique experience and a truly memorable holiday."

In addition to spectacular Strictly Come Dancing showcase performances, the team will also offer up-close and personal interviews along with photo meet and greet opportunities.

Another fantastic highlight of the two-week cruises is the passenger dance competition, which culminates in a grand finale performance in the ship's main theatre, judged together by a Strictly judge, a pro-dancer from the series and the captain of the ship.

So, dust off the sequins and top up the spray tan and get all aboard.



To book, contact P&O Cruises on 0843 374 0111, visit www.pocruises.com . Alternatively, pop into your local travel agent.