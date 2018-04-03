The video will start in 8 Cancel

Fancy a giggle? Sue Townsend's play Groping for Words is being performed near Burton and promises to bring a smile to every face in the audience.

The Mickleover Players will be showcasing their spring production later this week and the warm-hearted comedy follows a well-meaning middle-aged lady called Joyce who runs an adult literary class. However, the only room available to teach in is the creche.

Her two students are George and Thelma. George is a middle-aged man whose family have moved to Australia. He has lost his job and is living in a hostel.

Thelma, a nanny to three-year-old Davina, has been instructed by her employer to make a start teaching the youngest one to read.

The ensemble is concluded with Kevin, a young stand-in caretaker who is constantly interrupting the class.

The play highlights the characters' embarrassments and struggles of being unable to read and write with both humour and sensitivity while, at the same time, touching on society's disapproval and neglect of the illiterate.

Groping for Words will be performed from Thursday, April 5 until Saturday, April 7, in C hall at John Port School in Etwall. Performances start at 7.15pm.

Tickets are available at Devonshire Drive Post Office, in Mickleover, or by calling Paul on 01283 732927.

Alternatively, reserve tickets online at mickleoverplayers.co.uk.

Tickets cost £7 for adults and £6 for concessions.

Please note, the play contains occasional strong language.