It's wet, it's miserable and the Christmas decorations have been taken down so there is only one thing for it! Get booking a summer holiday.

Nearly one million people are people are set to visit a TUI shop or the TUI website on Saturday, January 6, coined as 'Sunshine Saturday', as they search for their annual holiday.

It is predicted to be the busiest day of the year for holiday bookings according to the UK's largest holiday brand, based on booking figures over the past five years.

Turkey, Montenegro, Halkidiki, Croatia and Cape Verde are expected to prove popular this year with the predicted rise in the mid haul holiday.

Holidaymakers are also seeking new and exciting destinations when booking beach holidays with some shunning traditional seven and 14-night breaks in favour of 10 and 11-night holidays, which are expected to become the new normal.

TUI holiday advisors helped most customers find their perfect holiday between 11am and 1pm last year.

Holiday bookings in store peaked at noon with Canaries favourites Tenerife, Palma and Lanzarote topping the list as the top three destinations.

For customers looking to travel further afield, Goa, Costa Rica and Vietnam are expected to be in high demand for 2018.

Sunseekers who are looking to experience more during their annual holiday have helped see the rise of multi-centre holiday bookings this year.

Cruise fans will also have even more choice as Marella Explorer offers exotic new routes including Asia for 2018.

From the tranquil white sands of Koh Samui, Thailand to the mystical jungles of Costa Rica there is a collection of itineraries and deals to cater to everyone's tastes.

Richard Sofer, commercial director for TUI UK and Ireland said: "Over the last few years we've seen an early booking trend for summer holidays and this week we expect this trend to continue with our busiest booking day of year taking place on Saturday.

"This year we expect to see Brits returning to classic mid-haul favourites such as Turkey and exploring new destinations such as European hotspot Montenegro, which is set to be the new mid-haul gem, as people look for holidays that offer more than just a week on the beach."

Last summer alone, TUI Airways spent more than 41,000 hours in the air jetting millions of holidaymakers away to sunny climates which equates to flying around the world more than a whopping 600 times.

'Hot spot' predictions for 2018:

TURKEY

Why?

When it comes to holiday destinations Turkey's got the wow-factor as a country of contrasts.

Ottoman ruins rub shoulders with roman temples, spice markets sit alongside designer boutiques, and dramatic mountains sweep down to sun-baked beaches.

The 5T TUI Sensatori Resort Fethiye is edged by the Mediterranean Sea and thickly-wooded mountains.

Its secluded forest setting with sweeping bay displaying stunning views over the Mediterranean Sea is only 12km from Fethiye town for a taste of the local fresh fish.

Where?

Antalya

Dalaman

Bodrum

Izmir

MONTENEGRO

Why?

Montenegro is set to be the new mid-haul gem, as people look for holidays that offer more than just a week on the beach.

There is no shortage of things to see and do outside of your hotel.

Wherever you opt to stay, you’ll have sightseeing options and camera-ready scenery on tap.

The weather is also great with long sunny days guaranteed.

A powder-soft beach front for a doorstep, plenty of activities and a top pool scene will all be part of the deal at the brand-new Holiday Village Montenegro opening this year.

Where?

Petrovac

Becici

Budva

Ulcinj

COSTA RICA

Why?

With beaches, rainforest and enough wildlife to warrant its own nature channel, holidays to Costa Rica whisk you away to Latin America's very own Garden of Eden.

Whether you want to cover yourself in volcanic mud at Rincon de la Vieja, surf the waves off Playa Tamarindo or get your adrenaline pumping at the Monteverde Cloud Forest, Costa Rica can provide it all.

Marella Cruises sails the Marella Discovery 2 to Puerto Limon, in Costa Rica, as part of their Pride of Panama cruise itinerary.

While in Costa Rica guests step ashore to explore the Veragua Rainforest home to the National Institute of Biodiversity discovering new wildlife each year.

Where?

Playa de Matapalo

Playa Tamarindo

Playa Conchal

HALKIDIKI

Why?

Known as Greece's unsung hero, whether you're a beach bum or nature lover, a holiday to Halkidiki will spoil you with the best of the great outdoors.

Halkidiki has copious amount of natural charm, the best beaches and for when you want to even out your tan lines on the go the region's water sports game is also strong.

Whether you are soaking up the sunshine on the Kassandra Peninsula or exploring Greece's second largest city Thessaloniki, there are plenty of beautiful sites to tick off your bucket list in Halkidiki.

The 5T Sani Beach hotel is a stylish number on a seven-kilometre Blue Flag Beach, lagoon style pool and beautifully appointed rooms straight from the pages of interiors magazine.

Where?

Afitos

Paliouri

Hanioti

Kalithea

CROATIA

Why?

Holidays to Croatia have grown in popularity over the last few years.

With 1,244 islands and the country's coastline stretching nearly 1,800km there are plenty of beaches and historic cities to explore.

This scenic part of Eastern Europe scores highly on everything from beaches to history.

The highlight is Skradinski Buk, the largest natural pool with 17 waterfalls cascading at each end.

With incredible views of the ocean the Sensimar Adriatic Beach Resort is the perfect spot for a kid-free break.

With the outlook onto the Adriatic Sea you will have to tear yourself away from the hotel.

Where?

Dubrovnik and Islands

Istrian Riviera

Dalmatian Coast and Islands

CAPE VERDE

Why?

Cape Verde is made up of 10 isles floating in the Atlantic Ocean, 500 kilometres off the coast of West Africa.

With out-of- this world beaches and stunning coast lines Cape Verde is quickly making a name for itself.

It's a wind surfers' paradise and a unique desert environment means minimum rain and maximum sun all year round.

The sandcastle-shaped 5T RIU Palace Cabo Verde pairs an activity-filled beach with a great pool scene and is only 1.5km from the Crayola-coloured hub of Santa Maria- Sal's buzziest town.

Where?