Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Following the huge success of his Channel 4 show, Professor Noel Fitzpatrick, The Supervet, is set to bring his first ever live stage show Welcome to My World to arenas and theatres next year.

Kicking off at the Motorpoint Arena Nottingham on Saturday, September 29, the ground-breaking new show - a must for all animal lovers and fans of the TV show - will see Noel enlighten audiences with his incredible life story and explain how he became The Supervet we know and love.

Noel Fitzpatrick said: "Come with me on my journey from a field in Ireland to a fantastical world of bionics and regeneration, where everything becomes possible. I am so excited to bring to you my live show and share with you my story. Welcome to my world."

When the show began on Channel 4, Noel wanted to tell a story about love, a story about hope, with incredible science in the background.

He recognised the important bond humans have with animals, how they really are part of the family and how much families will do for them in return for the unconditional love which they give.

Join Noel on a journey from his early years in Ireland, where he was full of fantastical ideas through to today where the future of medicine is full of incredible promise.

Welcome To My World is a deeply immersive experience, which will transport Noel into a virtual theatre thanks to the very latest in creative technology, allowing him to illustrate some of his remarkable techniques in front of the audience.

This is a unique opportunity to encounter Noel's pioneering bionic inventions first hand, as he takes to the stage to share how his past has paved the way for a more compassionate future for animals and those who love them.

Welcome To My World is a brand new live experience to really understand all that may be possible in the future within this breath-taking production.

Tickets for the Nottingham show go on sale at 9am on Friday, December 15 priced £39.20, £44.24 and £50.40, and can be booked online here or by calling 0843 373 3000.

UK Tour Dates 2018: