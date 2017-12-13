Following the huge success of his Channel 4 show, Professor Noel Fitzpatrick, The Supervet, is set to bring his first ever live stage show Welcome to My World to arenas and theatres next year.

Kicking off at the Motorpoint Arena Nottingham on Saturday, September 29, the ground-breaking new show - a must for all animal lovers and fans of the TV show - will see Noel enlighten audiences with his incredible life story and explain how he became The Supervet we know and love.

Noel Fitzpatrick said: "Come with me on my journey from a field in Ireland to a fantastical world of bionics and regeneration, where everything becomes possible. I am so excited to bring to you my live show and share with you my story. Welcome to my world."

The Supervet will be touring the UK and Ireland in 2018

When the show began on Channel 4, Noel wanted to tell a story about love, a story about hope, with incredible science in the background.

He recognised the important bond humans have with animals, how they really are part of the family and how much families will do for them in return for the unconditional love which they give.

Join Noel on a journey from his early years in Ireland, where he was full of fantastical ideas through to today where the future of medicine is full of incredible promise.

Welcome To My World is a deeply immersive experience, which will transport Noel into a virtual theatre thanks to the very latest in creative technology, allowing him to illustrate some of his remarkable techniques in front of the audience.

This is a unique opportunity to encounter Noel's pioneering bionic inventions first hand, as he takes to the stage to share how his past has paved the way for a more compassionate future for animals and those who love them.

Welcome To My World is a brand new live experience to really understand all that may be possible in the future within this breath-taking production.

Tickets for the Nottingham show go on sale at 9am on Friday, December 15 priced £39.20, £44.24 and £50.40, and can be booked online here or by calling 0843 373 3000.

UK Tour Dates 2018:

DAY DATE VENUE Websites
Saturday 29/09/2018 Nottingham www.motorpointarenanottingham.com
Sunday 30/09/2018 Cardiff www.motorpointarenacardiff.co.uk
Saturday 06/10/2018 Dublin 3 www.3arena.ie
Sunday 07/10/2018 Belfast Arena www.ssearenabelfast.com
Friday 12/10/2018 Liverpool Echo www.liverpoolecho.co.uk
Saturday 13/10/2018 Sheffield Arena www.flydsaarena.co.uk
Sunday 14/10/2018 Blackpool Opera House www.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk
Friday 19/10/2018 Leeds Arena www.firstdirectarena.com
Saturday 20/10/2018 Newcastle Arena www.metroradioarena.co.uk
Sunday 21/10/2018 Manchester Arena www.manchester-arena.com
Friday 09/11/2018 Aberdeen AECC www.aecc.co.uk
Saturday 10/11/2018 Glasgow Hydro www.thessehydro.com
Sunday 11/11/2018 Edinburgh Playhouse www.playhousetheatre.com
Friday 16/11/2018 Wembley Arena www.ssearena.co.uk
Saturday 17/11/2018 Birmingham Arena www.arenabham.co.uk
Sunday 18/11/2018 Bournemouth BIC www.bic.co.uk
Saturday 24/11/2018 Brighton Centre www.brightoncentre.co.uk
Sunday 25/11/2018 London O2 Arena www.theo2.co.uk