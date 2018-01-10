Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fleewinter is set to launch its fourth superyacht, Lunous, this spring.

Her main base will be Piraeus, the historic port near Athens, and from here she can cruise gently around the Saronic Islands (Spetses, Hydra and Poros).

For the more adventurous, they will have the chance to head south to the Cyclades (Mykonos, Naxos and Paros, to name but a few).

(Image: David Clapp)

The new 65-foot vessel is based on the same design as Argentous, the first boat, but has a different layout below deck, with four en suite cabins, plus a bunk annexe suitable for two children, making a total of 10 berths.

The skipper and cook have their own quarters at the front of the boat.

It also has a bigger guest lounge with a large sofa as well as the dining table.

The cockpit and helm station are all on a single level, making it easier to get down to the swimming platform, and there is space for a massage table on the rear deck in the shade, as well as one on the foredeck.

As with the other boats in the fleet, a speedboat for water-skiing, windsurfing boards and paddle boards, are all on board for guests' use at no extra cost.

Alisdair Luxmoore, founder of Fleewinter said: "The more powerful sail plan, including a large spinnaker, means a total of almost 400m sq of sail, making Lunous our fastest yacht to date, enabling guest to visit even more islands.

"The lesser-visited Saronic islands are home to many pretty villages with tavernas to discover, and Hydra – which was Princess Diana's favourite island – is dotted with jewellery shops so guests can pick up a trinket or two before returning to the unbranded, luxurious Lunous (so everyone will assume they own it!).

"Of course, guests don't have to help with the sailing of the yacht, they can just lie back with a G&T and watch the world go by."

(Image: David Clapp)

Prices start at £1,090 per person for a week and £545 per person for a long weekend.

This is based on a half-board basis and includes all the usual Fleewinter benefits including a skipper, cook, watersports and all fuel and marina fees.

Prices also include breakfast, lunch, soft drinks, water and tea/coffee/snacks. On-board dinner and alcohol are extra, and flights and transfers are not included.

For more information call 0207 112 0019 or click here