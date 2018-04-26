The video will start in 8 Cancel

A rock band from Swadlincote is preparing to release their first EP and will celebrate the event with a launch party in Burton.

A Million People will be releasing their self-written EP, Go Missing on Saturday, April 28, 2018, The six-track collection will be available online on iTunes and Spotify.

To celebrate, the band, consisting of Ted Claxton, Phil King and Corey Pallett, will be holding a launch party at Bar 15 in New Street on Saturday evening.

Drummer in the band, Ted Claxton, said: "For us, Go Missing is about three guys who have fun making music together while also carrying some weight in the form of its comments on life and love.

"We've had a great time seeing these songs come together. To hear them recorded and put out into the world is both exciting and encouraging.

We can't wait for everyone to hear it on the 28th!"

The band say the EP touches on topics most twenty-somethings face, including break ups, make ups, fall outs and the general struggles of finding your feet in adulthood.

The launch party will see the band perform along with Savage Sellout and Tin Fish. Doors open at 7.30pm and tickets can be bought via seetickets.com.