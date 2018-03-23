Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Swadlincote singer who rose to national fame on ITV show The Voice has gone back to her roots - visiting her old school to perform with her former teacher.

Kirby Frost, 18, went back to William Allitt School on Wednesday, March 21, where she met current pupils and former teachers to showcase her singing talents and discuss her success on the popular TV competition.

She also performed a Jessie J track with music teacher Chris Baldwin, head of the enterprise department, who accompanied her on guitar, drumming up support in her bid to progress through the competition's next stage.

Lisa Procter, head of PR and communications at the school, said: "It was lovely to receive a call from Kirby’s mum last week asking if Kirby could pop into school to see some of our students and her old teachers.

"Mr Baldwin, who is a member of local band 'Riding the Low,' organised a question and answer session with our students where some students had some really interesting things to ask and both Kirby and her manager.

"They also offered advice on using social media and also breaking into the music industry.

"The students were keen to get their selfies at the end and help in promoting Kirby’s next stage on the Voice. We all had a brilliant time and wish her the very best of luck."

Kirby, who will be fighting it out in the knockout round where six singers from each coach's team have to perform again with the number of singers being halved, is part of Team Olly after choosing popstar Olly Murs to mentor her.

She said the last few weeks had been "crazy" and she still finds it strange when people approach her to talk about the show.

She said: "I have done loads since first appearing on the show. I have been doing gigs, visiting schools, been on the radio and just generally getting myself out there.

"It has been great fun but I still think it is crazy, all of the support and interest."

Kirby, who is currently living with the other contestants in London, said she is enjoying every minute of her newfound fame.

She said: "My schedule is very busy but I love it and I have made some friends for life during the competition.

"It is amazing to have support from all the locals and it is so nice to know that I have lots of people behind me.

"It was so strange going back to William Allitt, not as a student but as a previous pupil of the school, it was amazing to be able to talk to the students about what I have been doing since I left and how I have done it.

"It was just so amazing to be in the position to go back and give advice about chasing your dreams.

"I couldn't thank everyone enough for the support."

Although Kirby admits she is feeling nervous about the knockout stages, she said she is "excited to showcase another side of her that the public hasn’t seen before."

She said: "People can expect something completely different to what I have done so far but it is also very Kirbyfied if that is even a word!

"This has been an amazing rollercoaster that I can’t believe I am on and I just want to thank everyone who has supported me before The Voice and while I have been on the show. I hope I have done the local area proud."

Kirby will next hit the screens when she takes part in the knockout stage on Saturday, March 24. You can catch Kirby on The Voice on ITV from 7pm.