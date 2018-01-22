The video will start in 8 Cancel

To hail the start of its first-ever European river cruise season, Fred Olsen Cruise Lines has launched one of its most exciting sale offers to date.

Travellers who book one of 26 European river cruises of five nights or more, can benefit from free flights from London.* This offer is available on bookings made until March 1, 2018.

The free flights can be substituted with a free dining drinks upgrade, or free tour credit up to £100 per person.

(Image: Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines)

Justin Stanton, sales and marketing director for Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, said: "This new offer celebrates Fred. Olsen's new programme of river cruises aboard the stylish Brabant.

"It gives guests the chance to enjoy the award-winning itineraries that Fred. Olsen is so renowned for – for less – as we fly them straight to their embarkation port free of charge.

"For those who this offer doesn't suit, we're happy to give them an upgrade for free drinks with meals, or a free tour credit, so guests to tailor the offer to suit them."

Examples of some of Brabant's river cruises that feature in Fred. Olsen's Turn of Year sale include:

Five-night Springtime Dutch Discovery fly-cruise from Amsterdam to Düsseldorf

Departing on April 5, prices start from £749 per person (cruise only) or £999 per person (for a fly-cruise).

The perfect way to sample the river cruise experience. Starting in Amsterdam, holidaymakers will be able to visit the legendary Keukenhof Gardens and view the vibrant tulips in bloom.

Then from gliding through the Dutch countryside to transiting the Pannerden Canal, there is a wealth of scenic delights to be discovered.

Ports of call: Amsterdam, Netherlands (overnight stay) – Cruising IJsselmeer – Hoorn – Kampen – Cruising IJssel River – Deventer – Cruising by Zutphen – Arnhem – Cruising by Pannerden Canal and by Fort Pannerden – Nijmegen – Düsseldorf, Germany.

For more information click here

Seven-night Valleys and Mountains of Germany fly-cruise from Nuremberg to Düsseldorf

Departing on May 31, prices start from £1,199 per person (cruise only), or £1,499 per person (for a fly-cruise).

This enticing jaunt across Germany presents the area's most breath-taking scenic cruising. The Hassberge Mountains, the Middle Rhine Valley and the Lower Moselle Valley are all specially scheduled for guests to enjoy during daylight hours.

Take in fairy-tale castles and palaces together with terraced vineyards and picturesque towns.

Sandwiched in between is a selection of towns and cities laden with architectural treasures and medieval charm.

Ports of call: Nuremberg, Germany – Bamberg – Cruising by the Hassberge Mountains – Würzburg – Miltenberg – Koblenz – Cochem – Cruising the Lower Moselle Valley – Cologne – Düsseldorf, Germany (overnight stay).

For more information click here

Seven-night Romantic Rhine and Moselle Marvels fly-cruise from Basel to Düsseldorf

Departing on June 28, prices start from £1,199 per person (cruise only), or £1,499 per person (for a fly-cruise).

Travellers can uncover the mountain panoramas of Lucerne on a tour, before enjoying a full day in Strasbourg; sample a string of scenic and historic German towns; and admire the beautiful castles and vineyards of the Lower Moselle and Middle Rhine valleys first-hand during daylight hours, before concluding the adventures with the delights of Cologne and Düsseldorf.

Ports of call: Basel, Switzerland (overnight stay) – Cruising the Upper Rhine Valley – Breisach, Germany – Strasbourg, France – Speyer, Germany – Mannheim – Rüdesheim am Rhein – Braubach – Koblenz – Cruising the Lower Moselle Valley – Cochem – Cologne – Düsseldorf (overnight stay).

For more information click here

Prices are based on two adults sharing (selected grades only), and include accommodation, all meals and entertainment on board, and port taxes.

* The offers are not combinable and free-flight bookings must be made on a fly-cruise basis. Terms and conditions apply.