We are finally seeing panto season behind us – oh yes were are, there are some fantastic tours set to take place this year.

Marion McMullen takes a look at what shows are set to take place in theatres and arena tours around the country.

Get ready for a local show for local people as the League Of Gentlemen hit the road for the first time in more than 12 years.

The dark comedy was back with a vengeance over the holidays with three specials on the BBC and extra shows have already been added to the tour because of the huge demand for tickets.

Reece Shearsmith, Steve Pemberton, Mark Gatiss and Jeremy Dyson say: “We're overjoyed to be taking the citizens of Royston Vasey on a road trip and can’t wait to see all the wonderful local places in our increasing local country.

"Plus we'd already gone to the trouble of getting the costumes and learning the voices again for the TV show so we thought why not? Something to do isn't it."

Go to leagueofgentlemen.liv for details.

Funnyman Michael McIntyre kicks off the UK leg of his Big World Tour in March ( michaelmcintyre.co.uk ) and he will be performing dates all over the country until November.

Bill Bailey will also be touring from the end of the month with his new stand up show Larks In Transit ( billbailey.co.uk ) about the general shenanigans of 20 years of a travelling comedian ... plus he will be fashioning a symphony from a ringtone.

Sarah Millican's also begins her biggest ever UK stand-up tour this month as she takes to the road with Control Enthusiast ( sarahmillican.co.uk ) for 129 dates.

The tour finishes in December and include tips on how to talk to shop assistants and the correct way to eat a biscuit.

The Royal Shakespeare Company's award-winning musical Matilda ( uk.matildathemusical.com ) goes on tour in the UK and Ireland for the first time from March.

Inspired by Roald Dahl's book, West End cast members Craige Els and Rebecca Thornhill will be reprising their roles as Miss Trunchbull and Mrs Wormwood for the tour.

(Image: Mark Savage Photography)

Jimmy Nail stars in Sting's debut musical The Last Ship ( sting.com ).

The Northern Stage production tells the story of a community amid the demise of the shipbuilding industry in Wallsend, Tyne and Wear, and was inspired by his 1991 album The Soul Cages and his own childhood experiences.

Beautiful – The Carole King musical ( beautifulmusical.co.uk ) is now touring and tells the inspiring story of the songwriter and her husband Gerry Goffin who were behind countless classics including You've Got A Friend, Take Good Care Of My Baby, The Locomotion and It Might As Well Rain Until September.

The Band ( thebandmusical.com ) features the music of Take That and is written by Tim Firth.

The production is the fastest selling musical theatre tour of all time and will be touring until the end of November.

Joanna Lumley embarks on her first ever live tour, It's All About Me ( ticketmaster.co.uk ), in October.

The 30-date tour will see her talking about her modelling acting career and some of her famous roles from Coronation Street and The Avengers to James Bond film On Her Majesty's Secret Service to Absolutely Fabulous.

She said: "I think it will be fabulous." And if you want to book for a feast of fun there is the world premiere of Kay Mellor's Fat Friends - The Musical ( fatfriendsthemusical.com ) based on her ITV series about members of a slimming club.

The cast includes Freddie Flintoff, Sam Bailey and Jodie Prenger.

Meanwhile, the Strictly Come Dancing Live shows ( strictlycomedancinglive.com ) begin on January 19 and sees former winner Ore Oduba hosting the dance favourite.

All the finalists from last year's BBC show, including the winner Joe McFadden, will be taking part and Susan Calman and her professional dance partner Kevin Clifton will also be among those joining in the fun.