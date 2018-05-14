Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

When it was announced that The Jersey Boys musical would be touring the UK I almost jumped for joy.

So imagine my delight when I found out that the musical would perform just down the road in Nottingham.

There was much 'whoop whooping' and a few OMGs at Chez Kay at the prospect of seeing finally seeing a show which had been on my radar since it first opened in London back in 2008.

I have been a fan of the Four Seasons' music for as long as I can remember, and Frankie Valli's eardrum-piercing falsetto voice was a staple in our house when I was a child.

So, to say I was excited to see the show is an understatement and I could hardly contain myself before, during and after the amazing performance which took place on Thursday, May.

(Image: Brinkhoff Moegenburg)

The musical tells the story of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons and their rise to stardom from the wrong side of the tracks.

The four boys from New Jersey became one of the most successful bands in pop history, were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and sold 175 million records worldwide - all before they turned 30.

Playing the lead on Thursday evening was Dayle Hodge (he shares the role with Michael Watson) and boy how fantastic was he?

Seamlessly moving from one song to another, his voice was pitch perfect and had Valli's unique sound down to a tee.

The story of the boys' rise to fame is narrated by each of Four Seasons, within 'four seasons', with the show opening in 'spring' on the streets of 1950s New Jersey and Tommy De Vito (Simon Bailey) explaining how the group began.

Tommy looks out for Frankie and, along with Nick Massi (Lewis Griffiths) teach him all about music, women and how not to get sent to prison - although Tommy and Nick do their fair share of 'time', Frankie manages to keep out of jail.

However, it's not until the three are introduced by Joe Pesci (Dan O'Brien) - yes, that Joe Pesci - to Bob Gaudio (Declan Egan) that the fortunes of the group turn around and they skyrocket from obscurity to one of the most famous groups of all time.

The show is put together very, very, cleverly and from start to finish is pure entertainment to the point when I really didn't want the show to end - and the standing ovation was more than deserved.

There are so many iconic tunes performed including Silhouettes, (Who Wears) Short Shorts, Sherry, Walk Like a Man, My Eyes Adore You, the crowd pleaser December 1963 (Oh What A Night), along with a couple of surprises.

All Four Seasons are absolutely incredible and the supporting cast and musicians (a special shout out to Samuel Firsht on drums) are outstanding and I know I wasn't the only one 'beggin' for more when the show came to an end.

I am now a little bit in love with Dayle Hodge, a lot in love with the music of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons and head over heels in love with The Jersey Boys.

It really is the must-see tour of 2018! However, be warned. You'll never get their music out of your head! I'm haven't!

The show will perform until Saturday, May 19 at the Royal Concert Hall, in Nottingham and tickets are available by calling 0115 989 5555 or online at www.trch.co.uk