It's no secret that Oscar Wilde's whit was second-to-none – and his works have stood the test of time to be as fresh today as they ever were.

First performed in 1895, The Importance of Being Earnest is taking the country by storm with its latest theatre tour revival.

I've seen the 1952 film starring Dame Edith Evans as the formidable Lady Bracknell many times and the two words 'a handbag' has been muttered and uttered by myself hundreds of times over the years – just ask my partner, mum and oldest friends.

However, live theatre beats cinema hands down for me and this production of the play is simply outstanding, meticulously directed by Alastair Whatley and performing at the Garrick, in Lichfield.

The story follows two bachelors, John 'Jack' Worthing and Algernon 'Algy' Moncrieff, who, by creating alter egos named Ernest cause mayhem and confusion.

They attempt to win the hearts of two women, Gwendolen and Cecily, who, conveniently, claim to only love men called Ernest.

The men struggle to keep up with their own stories and become tangled in a tale of deception, and misadventure.

The classic play looks at the clash of town and country in a story of romance, identity, perambulators and capacious handbags.

Starring Gwen Taylor as the domineering and fearsome Lady Bracknell, the actress gives a polished performance – and I expected nothing less.

Appearing, alongside Thomas Howes (Algernon Moncrieff), Peter Sandys-Clark (Jack Worthing), Hannah Louise Howell (Gwendoline Fairfax), Louise Coulthard (Cecily Carde) and Susan Penhaligon as Miss Prism, there are no weak links in the cast at all and for me the play benefits from a relatively small cast which is concluded with Geoff Aymer, Simon Shackleton and Judith Rae.

Gwen Taylor brings a warmth and a more vulnerable side to Lady B than I expected and I loved it. She, along with Thomas Howes, have some of the best one-liners and put downs in the play.

Although I have heard the quote (in its many loose forms) "To lose one parent, Mr Worthing, may be regarded as a misfortune; to lose both looks like carelessness," many, many, times I had completely forgotten that it was originally penned by Oscar Wilde. It was sheer joy to hear it again in its correct version.

The comedy timing from the cast is pure perfection and I absolutely adored Howe's portrayal of Algernon – a clever if not slightly buffoonish character. Remind you of anyone?

From wardrobe to set building, and from downstairs staff to upstairs toffs, Wilde's play has it all.

Love, deception, comedy - with a little bit of farce thrown in too boot.

Earlier this year I had the pleasure to chat to Gwen.

She said: "I've explored my character and found out what she's about and now it's my job to explain her to the audience.

"Her daughter is getting married and although the play premiered in 1895, it has some connotation to modern life.

"There are still some parents who want their daughters to marry who they want them to marry, and it was very similar back in Oscar Wilde's day."

Anyone who isn't familiar with the play – whether it be on stage or film – you really are missing a treat.

The Importance of Being Earnest is as relative today as it was when it was written more than 100 years ago. His brilliance with words, well, there’s no wonder he had nothing to declare but his genius when he arrived in New York back in 1882.

The Importance of Being Earnest will perform at Lichfield Garrick until Saturday, March 31 and tickets are available by calling the Lichfield Garrick box office on 01534 412121 or by visiting www.lichfieldgarrick.com