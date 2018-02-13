The video will start in 8 Cancel

Rehearsals are well under way for Burton Musical Theatre Company's next production - Sister Act which will be performed live on stage in February.

Directed by Steven Foster with choreography by Catherine Moore and under the musical direction of David Blackwell, the company are once again being challenged by another musical new to the area.

When disco diva Deloris Van Cartier (Samantha Walker) witnesses a murder, she is put in protective custody in one place the cops are sure she won't be found: a convent!

Disguised as a nun, she finds herself at odds with both the rigid lifestyle and uptight Mother Superior (Sharon Plummer).

Using her unique disco moves and singing talent to inspire the choir, Deloris breathes new life into the church and community but in doing so, blows her cover.

Soon, the gang is giving chase only to find them up against Deloris and the power of her newly found sisterhood.

Sister Act is filled with powerful music, dancing and is a truly moving story, which is sure to leave audiences breathless - as indeed the cast.

The principal female roles of Deloris and Mother Superior are superbly supported by a 'murmur' of nuns, and Andrew Hambleton, Oly Wright, Grant Fern and Tom Merriman take the roles of the gangsters.

The show is based on the feel-amazing musical comedy smash, the hit 1992 film Sister Act and features original music by eight-time Oscar winner Alan Menken.

The uplifting musical was nominated for five Tony Awards including Best Musical.

Sister Act will perform at de Ferrers Academy, in Harehedge Lane, Burton from Tuesday, February 20 to Saturday, February 24.

Evening performances commence at 7.30pm and the Saturday matinee at 2.30pm. Tickets are available by calling 01283 541552 or www.burtonmusicaltheatre.co.uk

A sparkling tribute to the universal power of friendship, Sister Act is reason to rejoice!