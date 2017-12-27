Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Direct from London's West End where it is now in its record breaking nineth year, Thriller Live is set to perform in the Midlands in the New Year.

The spectacular concert has been created to celebrate the career of the world's greatest entertainer. It has been seen by more than four million people in more than 30 countries and continues to moonwalk around the world.

The show will take audiences on a visual, audio and electrifying journey through the magic of Jackson's 45 year musical history.

There are more than two hours of non-stop hits from pop to rock, soul to disco as the cast pay homage to Jackson's legendary live performances and innovative dance moves executed with flair, precision and passion.

Expect your favourite songs delivered by an exceptionally talented cast and band, including I Want You Back, ABC, Can You Feel It, Off The Wall, The Way You Make Me Feel, Smooth Criminal, Beat It, Billie Jean, Dirty Diana, Bad, Rock With You, They Don't Care About Us, Dangerous and Thriller plus many more.

Thriller Live will perform at the Royal Concert Hall, in Nottingham from Tuesday, January 9 until Saturday, January 13.

Tickets are available by calling the box office on 0115 989 5555 or by logging on to www.trch.co.uk