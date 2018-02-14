Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Dancing on Ice Live UK Tour will be skating back across arenas around the country this year including performances in the Midlands.

Starring the legendary Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean and, following a four year break, the spectacular new show will perform across the UK throughout March and April.

Joining Torvill and Dean on tour will be a host of celebrities and professional skaters from the new Dancing on Ice series, which is currently being aired on ITV.

Jayne and Chris will host the tour once more and take up their new roles as head judges.

The King and Queen of Ice will be on hand to give their expert critical feedback and their all-important scores to the celebrities and their skating partners.

In addition to the scores from the Ice Panel Judges, arena audiences can text vote from their mobile phones for their favourite skating couple.

Audience votes will then be added to the scores from the Judges to decide the overall celebrity winning couple. They will then take to the ice to perform a magical finale.

Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean said: "We are delighted that Dancing on Ice Live is touring again next year. We really enjoyed hosting the last tour in 2014, so we'll be doing that again, plus we’re taking on our new roles as head judges.

"The tour has struck such a huge chord with audiences around the country ever since it began in 2007 and we can’t wait to be back on the road in 2018, with a bigger and better live show for all the family to enjoy."

The 27-show spectacular will visit some of the biggest entertainment venues across the UK, with the tour culminating at Arena Birmingham on April 15 April.

Tickets for Torvill and Dean's Dancing on Ice - Live UK Tour 2018 Birmingham dates (April 13-15) are available via the website at www.theticketfactory.com or by calling 0844 33 88 222 calls cost 7p per minute plus your phone company's access charge.

Tickets are priced at £40.45/£51.75/£74.35 (ice side). Prices include admin fees and 90p facility fee + £2.55 fulfilment fee per order.

Looking for a job? There are thousands available at www.Fish4.co.uk