Following a total sell-out and highly acclaimed run at last year's Edinburgh Fringe, along with a sell-out tour last year, Tom Allen will continue to perform around the UK from February with his debut show Absolutely.

Shows in the area include Curve Studio, in Leicester, on Saturday, February 17; Pavilion Arts Centre, in Buxton, on Tuesday, February 13, Foxlowe Arts Centre, in Leek, on Wednesday, April 25; Warwick Arts Centre, in Coventry, on Thursday, April 26 and Wednesday, May 30; Lichfield Festival on Saturday, July 7, and the New Vic, in Newcastle-under-Lyme, on Monday, July 23.

Soaked in the comedian's signature waspish snobbery and self-aggrandising wit, Absolutely addresses the elephant in the room which Tom is still living at home with his parents - because he can't afford not to – in Bromley, Kent – heart of leave voters and Theresa May's Brexit Britain.

He's always at home in Alan Bennett and Mike Leigh territory as he shares with us his up close and personal experiences of suburbia, especially since the Referendum.

Tom addresses the 'difficult times' we live in but were things better 'back in the day', when he was kid and you could fit 15 kids in one car.

Tom has recently found some independence from his parents by passing his driving test however, as insurance is too expensive, he's been added to his mum and dad's policy for their Ford Fiesta Zetec (1.5 litre engine, 2006, five door, maroon, boot doesn't close).

It's not glamorous but he has been learning how to deal with road rage, motorways, as well as giving lifts to his mum and dad.

Despite all this, Tom maintains that he's better than everyone else and while maintaining his delusions of grandeur he still manages to take swipes at people who claim to have their lives so much more together than him as he relishes the delicious details of status, class and the petty eccentricities of modern life.

Tom's unique style of sharp, acerbic wit and camp, riotous storytelling has seen him perform across the globe.

The last year has been incredibly busy for Tom with him starring in BBC One’s Wedding Day Winners, BBC2's Mock The Week, Live At The Apollo, Extra Slice, Strictly – It Takes Two, ITV's Royal Variety Perfomance, Channel 4's 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown, Comedy Central Roast Battle, 8 Out Of 10 Cats and Radio 4's Loose Ends and Just a Minute.

As an actor he has starred in Radio 4's Sony Award winning Bleak Expectations, Comedy Central's Threesome, BBC's Sensitive Skin with Joanna Lumley, and Fear of Fanny with Mark Gatiss and Julia Davis.

His film credits include Colour Me Kubrick with John Malkovich, Starter for Ten with James McEvoy and the Stephen Frears film, Tamara Drewe.

For more information, and to buy tickets, visit www.tomindeed.com

Tour dates and venues are as follows:

FEBRUARY:

Thursday 1 - Folkestone, Quarterhouse - 01303 760750

Saturday 3 - Wakefield, Theatre Royal - 01924 211311

Sunday 4 - Lincoln, Drill Hall - 01522 873894

Friday 9 - Swindon, Arts Centre - 01793 524481

Saturday 10 - Tunbridge Wells, Trinity Theatre - 01892 678678

Wednesday 14 - Colchester, Arts Centre - 01206 500900

Friday 16 - Evesham, Arts Centre - 01386 446944

Saturday, 17 - Leicester, Curve Studio - 0116 2423595

Thursday 22 - Chelmsford Civic Theatre - 01245 606505

Friday 23 - Sheffield, Leadmill - 0114 272 7040

Saturday 24 - Darlington, The Hullabaloo - 01325 352004

Sunday 25 - Richmond, Georgian Theatre Royal - 01748 825252

MARCH:

Friday, 2 - Chesham, Elgiva - 01494 582900

Sunday 4 - Haverhill, Arts Centre - 01440 714140

Tuesday 6 - Norwich, Playhouse - 01603 598598

Saturday 10 - Stourport, The Civic - 01299 823339

Tuesday 13 - Buxton, Pavilion Arts Centre - 01298 72190

Wednesday 14 - Norwich, Playhouse - 01603 598598

Thursday 15 - Newbury, Corn Exchange - 0845 521 8218

Wednesday 21 - Glasgow, Citizens Theatre - 0844 395 4005

Thursday 22 - Lancaster, Grand Theatre - 01524 64695

Friday 23 - Wrexham, William Aston Hall Studio - 01978 293293

Saturday 24 - Fleet, The Harlington - 01252 811009

APRIL:

Thursday 5 - Andover, The Lights - 01263 368368

Friday 6 - Andover, The Lights - 01264 368368

Saturday 7 - Christchurch, Regent Centre - 01202 499199

Tuesday 10-14 and 17-21 - London, Soho Theatre - 0207 478 0100

Wednesday 25 - Leek, Foxlowe Arts Centre - 01538 386112

Thursday 26 - Coventry, Warwick Arts Centre - 0247 652 4524

Friday, 27 - Shrewsbury, Theatre Severn - 01743 281281

Saturday, 28 - Southampton, Nuffield Theatres - 02380 671771

MAY:

Saturday, 5 - Exeter, Corn Exchange - 01392 665938

Sunday, 6 - Bristol, Tobacco Factory Theatre - 0117 902 0344

Thursday 10 - Saffron Walden, Town Hall - 01223 357851

Friday 11 - Radlett, Centre - 01923 859291

Thursday 17 - Reading, South Street - 0118 960 6060

Friday 18 - Reading, South Street - 0118 960 6060

Saturday, 19 - Tiverton, Community Arts Theatre - 01884 233 741

Wednesday, 23 - Horsham, The Capitol - 01403 750220

Friday, 25 - Henley-on-Thames, Kenton Theatre - 01491 575698

Saturday, 26 - Stamford, Corn Exchange - 01780 766455

Wednesday, 30 - Coventry, Warwick Arts Centre - 0247 652 4524

JUNE:

Friday, 1 - Hever Castle - 01732 866114

Tuesday, 5 - Worthing, Pavilion Theatre - 01903 206206

Friday, 8 - Chipping Norton, The Theatre - 01608 642350

Saturday, 9 - Caernarfon, Galeri - 01286 685222

Friday, 15 - Carmarthen, Lyric Theatre - 0845 226 3510

Monday, 18 - Abergavenny, Borough Theatre - 01873 850805

Friday, 22 - Banchory, The Wood End Barn - 08444 999 990

Saturday, 23 - Elgin, The Drouthy Cobbler - 08444 999 990

Sunday, 24 - Inverness, The Eden Court - 01463 234234

Monday, 25 - Ullapool, The Ceilidh Place - 08444 999 990

Tuesday, 26 - Stornoway, An Lanntair - 08444 999 990

Wednesday, 27 - Skye, Sabhal Mor Ostaig, Sleat - 08444 999 990

Thursday, 28 - Stirling, The Tollbooth - 08444 999 990

JULY:

Friday, 6 - Helmsley, Arts Centre - 01439 771700

Saturday, 7 - Lichfield Festival - 01543 306270

Wed, 11 – Sat, 14 - London, Soho Theatre - 0207 478 0100

Mon, 16 – Sat, 21 - London, Soho Theatre - 0207 478 0100

Monday, 23 - Newcastle-under-Lyme, New Vic - 01782 717962

Friday, 27 - Milton Keynes, The Stables - 01908 280800