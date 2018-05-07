Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

'Normans' picked the perfect day to invade Tutbury Castle as the sun was shinning on its 950th year celebrations.

It has now been nearly 1,000 years since the Normans completed building work at the East Staffordshire castle and to mark the occasion the French conquerors decided it was time to return to offer a insight into what life was like under their rule to the delight of visitors over the bank holiday weekend.

The Historia Normannis event brought history back to life with 'Normans' from all walks of life, including knights in armour, ladies, crafts and domestic life. A group of monks were also busy inscribing Bibles with hand-made colour pigments and gold lead.

As well as the replica Norman camp, there was a fairground for little ones to enjoy and birds of prey.

Lesley Smith, curator of Tutbury Castle, has told how the event would feature the largest group of re-enactors they have had at Tutbury Castle and it is not very common to have groups celebrating this time period.

She said she was thrilled to be able to celebrate the milestone anniversary of such an historic building. Thousands of people were expected to descend on the castle over the two days, including today, bank holiday Monday as visitors made the most of the British sunshine.

The event is still on today, Monday, May 7, from 10.30am to 5pm with last admission at 4pm.

About Tutbury Castle

Tutbury Castle was built under Norman rule shortly after the Conquest and is believed to have been a response by the French invaders to a rebellion in the area in 1068.

Experts say that although they can date the building back 950 years, there is evidence of human occupation on the site stretching back much further, around 10,000 years.

As a Norman castle, it has welcomed some of the greatest names in English history over the years. It has been a mighty fortress, pleasure palace, royal residence and also a location where servants lived with a wide variety of English life found within its walls.

Although the building has historic stories to tell, there have been dark days too as it has seen death and destruction in the form of sieges and the terrors of the English Civil War which resulted in the castle being pulled down following an Act of Parliament after the defeat of Charles the First's Royalists.

The beauty of the spot remains, along with dramatic ruins and the relics of what the castle looked like can be still be seen in the rooms which now only have the sky as a roof. However, the Great Hall is complete along with some vintage furniture.