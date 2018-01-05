Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

True stories of courage, cunning and compassion in war is set to be showcased at a theatre in Staffordshire this month.

War Stories is a fascinating, fully illustrated account of ordinary people swept up by the horror of war, presented by husband and wife team Peter Snow and Ann MacMillan.

The stories are the stuff that legends are built upon, stories of the men and women who have pushed the barriers of bravery, suffering and sheer terror beyond the imaginable.

The 31 stories from history since the 18th century include that of Edward Seager who was an officer in the Charge of the Light Brigade, Christine Skarbek, a spy and saboteur during the Second World War, Benedict Arnold, a US turncoat in the War of Independence and Madeleine de Lancey who nursed her dying husband after the Battle of Waterloo.

The most recent War Story is that of Ahmad Terkawi, a Syrian chemist who managed to escape from Homs with his family and survived a terrifying tourney on foot, boat and bus to arrive in Sweden in 2015.

Peter Snow is a highly respected journalist, author and broadcaster. He was ITN's Diplomatic and Defence Correspondent from 1966 to 1979 and presented BBC's Newsnight from 1980 to 1997.

An indispensable part of election nights, he has also covered military matters on and off the world's battlefields for 40 years.

He presented the BBC documentaries Battlefield Britain and The World's Greatest Twentieth Century Battlefields with his son Dan. He is the author of several books including To War with Wellington and When Britain Burned the White House.

Ann MacMillan was born in Wales, the great granddaughter of David Lloyd George, and grew up in Canada where she worked for CHIN Radio, Global TV News and CTV News.

She moved to London in 1976 when she married Peter Snow and worked for the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation until 2013.

She was the CBC's managing editor in London for the last 13 years of her career.

The husband and wife team will bring War Stories to the Lichfield Garrick on Friday, January 12 at 7.30pm and the show will be followed by a book signing with John and Ann.

Tickets are priced £20 and can be booked online at www.lichfieldgarrick.com or by calling the box office on 01543 412121.