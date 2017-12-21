Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Christmas is just around the corner and while most people may have had their gifts wrapped for months, there are plenty of others starting to panic over the last few pressies for family and friends.

Another one of these gifts that could spring up on you is a "Secret Santa," and whether it is between friends or work colleagues, it can still cause a few tricky shopping trips.

Work Secret Santas can be a tricky subject, as while you might want to have a bit of a laugh at your victim's expense, your boss may well see the gift leaving you in the firing line for a bit of workplace trouble.

We've compiled a list of the best gifts you can get, no matter what your budget.

Gifts for £5 and under

Finding a great Secret Santa gift on a tight budget is not an easy feat, but not impossible. It's all about knowing where to look.

The Present Finder has some great deals on quirky gifts that you won't find in high street shops; all sure to bring a smile to the face of everyone in the office.

(Image: The Present Finder)

We've all been guilty of leaving post-it notes all over the office, so how about getting some special 'brief notes' for your Secret Santa this year?

The notes, designed to look like Y-front pants, are perfect for leaving messages for co-workers around the office.

At just £4.99 for 60 sheets, they are guaranteed to be a great Secret Santa gift.

For the politics nut in the office, how about a book all about Donald Trump?

Whether you love him or hate him, there is no denying that The Little Book of Trump-isms filled with quotes by the leader of the free world will make you giggle. The book is available for £4.99 on the website.

(Image: The Present Finder)

To guarantee delivery before Christmas, make sure you order by Thursday, December 21.

If you're looking to find a unique gift for an astrology fanatic, New Look is offering adorable white and rose gold mugs with different star signs printed on - just make sure that you have their right star sign! They are available from New Look stores for £4.99.

Ever wondered how the cocktails you buy in pricey bars are lined up perfectly?

Well, at Marks & Spencer you can get your hands on a cocktail layering tool for just £5. It would make the perfect gift for that person who maybe had a few too many cosmos at the office party.

Gifts for £10 and under

If you have a slightly bigger budget, you could get your co-workers a more luxurious gift.

Marks and Spencer has some adorable ring holders, shaped like cats, dogs or even rabbits. For £9.50, it could be the perfect gift for any animal lover in the office.

(Image: Marks and Spencer)

If you head into TK Maxx, you can find tables full of gifts, all categorised for him, her, or by price.

The high-end outlet store is selling headphones, perfect for any music lover, for just £10.

The Sentry Black Diamond headphones are compatible with most devices, so are perfect for a secret Santa gift.

Christmas nails are at the top of the wish list for most ladies, so why not look at getting the essie Gel Couture Holiday Collection for £9.99. The set comes with six shimmering shades to bring some glitz and glamour to Christmas.

If you have any sweet-toothed pals who would appreciate a Secret Santa gift, what could be better than fruity lip balms?

They smell good enough to eat and will keep lips protected when the cold weather bites.

The Jelly Belly Dispenser contains four fruity flavoured lip balms, including Berry Blue, Tutti-Frutti, Very Cherry and a bean-shaped Very Cherry balm. The treat is available for £8.50 from Boots.

Gifts for £20 and under

Those with a slightly bigger budget can get some seriously luxurious gifts for their secret Santa, ranging from five litre kegs of beer to Chewbacca lights.

How about getting the tech geek in your circle the chance to explore virtual reality with the Vizor Go foldable headset?

The kit is suitable for most smartphones and can transport users into another world, but is much less bulky than other sets.

The gift, which is available from John Lewis, will set you back £20 but will definitely earn some brownie points.

Beer lovers will love the Southwold Christmas Ale Keg from Marks & Spencer.

The £14 keg contains five litres of ale, brewed with English malts and hops for a fruity and festive flavour. It's the perfect gift for any ale lovers this Christmas.

(Image: The Present Finder)

You don't need to go to a galaxy far, far away for a good gift idea, as The Present Finder has a Chewbacca mini-light, perfect for any aspiring Jedis out there.

The light, which costs £14.99, features Han Solo's pal's face and even makes Wookie growling noises.

Scratch-off maps have been taking the gift world by storm, with maps of places to visit, foods to try and much more.

Now a gin map of the UK has been released, and lovers of the tipple can track every gin destination in the country and mark them off when they visit.

Go on a journey to find Bombay Sapphire, Hendrick's or Plymouth with the map from The Present Finder for £14.99.

What is Secret Santa?

Secret Santa is the name given to a tradition of giving somebody a gift at Christmas and them not knowing who bought it.

The ritual, which is popular in the United Kingdom and the United States, is known as a fun and easy way for a group of friends, family or co-workers to exchange gifts.

Everyone taking part puts their name into a hat and jumbled up. Each person then chooses one name from the hat and cannot tell anyone who they picked. They are then responsible for buying a gift for that person.

All the gifts are then placed in a general area for opening at a designated time. When the gift-giving time arrives, each recipient finds their gift and must guess who their Secret Santa is.