The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The smash hit comedy One Man, Two Guv'nors is set to perform at a venue near Burton later this month.

The show by Richard Bean is being performed by Ashby Dramatic Society at the Venture Theatre, in North Street, Ashby, and promises to be a night to remember.

Fired from his skiffle band, Francis Henshall becomes minder to Roscoe Crabbe, a small time East End hood, now in Brighton to collect £6,000 from the dad of his fiancee.

However, Roscoe is really his sister Rachel posing as her own dead brother, who has been killed by her boyfriend Stanley Stubbers.

The show performs from February 22-24, February 28 and March 1-3. Tickets are priced at £9 each and are available via the website www.ticketsource.co.uk/ashbydramaticsociety