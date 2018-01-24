Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There really is something absolutely magical and mesmerising about watching Vincent Simone and Flavia Cacace dance.

The precision of their dance steps, their meticulous poise and posture, and the amazing chemistry which positively oozes from the very bones of them.

Tango Moderno opened at Nottingham Theatre Royal on Tuesday night to whoops, cheers and claps, and ended almost two hours later to two standing ovations – yes TWO – and well deserved too.

(Image: Manuel- Harlan)

The pair's latest collaboration with the genius who is director/choreographer Karen Bruce has pushed the boundaries of their previous shows with a fusion of traditional ballroom and hip hop street style.

The theme of this tour's story is that love is just a dance away thanks to Vincent and Flavia playing Cupid to four couples looking for love.

The Cupids work their romantic magic on the ensemble to bring them together while interweaving with the message that we really do spend far too much time looking at our phones rather than expressing ourselves with our bodies with the representation of dance.

This particular message is featured perfectly with the wonderful Bla Bla Bla Bla Cha Cha Cha. If you aren't au fait with this particular piece of music, check it out on the internet, it's fab-u-lous.

I am a huge lover of traditional tango music and adored the mix with street and hip hop dance brought to life by the music of Bruno Mars, Rag n Bone Man and Lucas Graham to name but a few.

These, all expertly sung by the cast, headed by narrator Tom Parsons and soloist Rebecca Lisweski. Her version of Three Handed Woman was mad, bad and positively thrilling!

(Image: Manuel Harlan)

Backed by a live band, violinist Oliver Lewis played as if his life depended on it and the Flight of the Bumblebee and Czardas were particular highlights for me.

This man has magical fingers and I know from experience in my dim and distant childhood how difficult it is to make playing the violin look easy – and he did just that.

Matched by the intricate footwork from the nation's favourite Argentine Tango ambassadors, made it a show to remember.

Tango Moderno came to a dramatic finale with Codigo de Barra, danced to perfection by our gorgeous duo Vincent and Flavia.

There are rumours that this will be their final tour which will be such a shame. For me they are simply amazing.

Seeing their flicks, kicks and chemistry completely filling the stage was a sight to behold and one I shall remember for years to come.

The show will perform at the Theatre Royal, Nottingham, from until Saturday, January 27. Call 0115 989 5555 or visit trch.co.uk for tickets.

It will also visit the Regent Theatre, in Stoke, on Friday, March 9 and Saturday, March 10. Call 0844 871 7649 or visit www.atgtickets.com for tickets.

For full tour dates go to www.tangomoderno.com