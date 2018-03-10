The video will start in 8 Cancel

The question has been popped and you've said yes! yes! yes! Now all you need to do is organise the big day... easy. Well it is with a little help - and we all need some of that at times.

Planning a wedding is exciting and there are dozens of events in the area to help make the day go without a hitch.

Throughout the year wedding fairs are being hosted around the country and many of them within an hours drive of Burton, Uttoxeter and South Derbyshire.

Many take place at hotels so it not only gives the wedding party the opportunity to chat to cake makers, jewellers, chauffeurs and dressmakers, brides and grooms-to-be will also have the chance to take a look around a potential venue.

We've taken a look at the wedding fairs taking place in the area so you need to save the date - or even dates!

There are exciting time ahead as you plan your big day so enjoy!

March

Mickleover Court Hotel

Where: Derby, DE3 0XX

When: Sunday, March 18, 11am to 3.30pm

The stunning hotel makes a perfect backdrop for this spring wedding fair. There will be more than 50 exhibitors and tickets are free for the bride-to-be plus one if you pre-registers.

Entry is £2 on the day.

Organised by Bridefayre

The Nottingham Belfry

Where: Woodhouse Way, Nottingham

When: Sunday, March 18, 11am to 3pm

Up to 50 specialists will be showcasing wedding essentials including flowers, dresses, cakes and photographers, along with those little quirky extras such as photo booths.

Free entry if pre-registered, £4 on the door

Organised by Exciting Events Ltd

Rodbaston Hall

Where: Rodbaston Hall, Penkridge, ST19 5PH

When: Sunday, March 18, 11am to 2.30pm

Brides and grooms-to-be will have the chance to explore the stunning grounds at the hall and have a chat to a variety of exhibitors.

The event is free to attend and there will be welcome drinks and canapes, a goody bag, tasty treats, and offers and discounts.

Organised by Elegant Additions

Prestwold Hall

Where: Loughborough, LE12 5SQ

When: Sunday, March 18, 12.30pm to 3.30pm

Around 40 exhibitors will be showcasing at this event and there will be stylish ideas and inspiration for all future brides.

Free entry when registering at the Eventbrite website

Organised by Buckinghams Wedding Magazine

Portland College

Where: Nottingham Road, Mansfield, NG18 4TJ

When: Sunday, March 18, 11am to 3pm

There will be samples, prize draws, competitions, along with around 50 exhibitors offering great choice, advice and value-for-money.

Every bride will receive a goody bag with samples and information to make sure their special day goes with a swing.

Entry is £4 on the day and free if pre-registered

Organised by Whoop! Events

King Power Stadium

Where: Filbert Way, Leicester, LE2 7FL

When: Sunday, March 25, 11am to 3pm

Get ready to be inspired by a range of hand-picked wedding suppliers, from photographers to bridal wear.

Entry is free and each bride to be will receive a goody bag on arrival. Organised by Elegance of Happiness.

Tissington Hall

Where: Ashbourne, Derbyshire, DE6 1RA

When: Sunday, March 25, from 11am to 3pm

With complimentary Bucks Fizz, food tastings and live music, this is the ideal opportunity to take a look at the historic venue.

The marquee will be dressed and brides and grooms-to-be will be able to take a look at the beautiful 17th Century building and meet some of the region's best wedding suppliers.

April

Stancliffe Hall

Where: Whitworth Road, Darley Dale, DE4 2HJ

When: Saturday, April 7, 11am to 3pm

The event will be the perfect opportunity to receive an exclusive tour of the dressed and styled wedding suites and to explore the facilities available at the hall

There are a number of wedding packages available so whether you're dreaming of a small, intimate wedding or a large celebration, the dedicated team can help bring your vision to life.

Organised by Honeysuckle and Castle

Alfreton Hall

Where: Church Street, Alfreton, DE55 7AH

When: Sunday, April 8, 11am to 3.30pm

Around 30 wedding suppliers situated across two floors will be taking part in this event at the stunning venue.

Register for free entry online. Entry will be £2 on the day

Organised by Bridefayre

Calke Abbey

Where: Ticknall, Derbyshire, DE73 7LE

When: Sunday, April 15, 11am to 4pm

The Pop Up Wedding Village is set to be a day filled full of festival-inspired wedding fun with more than 65 wedding suppliers taking part.

Brides-to-be will have the chance to explore the festival inspired tips and marquees jam packed full of wedding gorgeousness and then continue into the Riding School to discover more unique wedding inspiration.

Organised by Save the Date Magazine and Honeysuckle and Castle

The Grange

Where: Burton Road, Littleover, DE23 6FN

When: Sunday, April 15, 11am to 3.30pm

More than 30 wedding suppliers will be exhibiting at this historic property with guided tours of the ceremony room.

Entry is free when pre-booking tickets. Entry is £2 on the door.

Organised by Bridefayre

Staffordshire County Showground Wedding Show

Where: Weston Road, Stafford, ST18 0BD

When: Sunday, April 15, 11am to 3pm

The event is set to be bigger and better than ever with more than 70 wedding firms taking part in the show.

Every bride who attends will automatically be entered in a free prize draw to have the chance to win a luxury spa day for two at Hoar Cross Hall.

Pre-register for free VIP fast track tickets at www.staffordweddingshow.com

Organised by KB Events

The Devonshire Dome

Where: Devonshire Road, Buxton, SK17 6RZ

When: Sunday, April 15, 11am to 3pm

More than 40 exhibitors will be at the event offering a wide range of products.

There will be fashions shows at 1pm and 3pm. Entry is free.

Organised by County Brides and Events

Stone House Hotel

Where: Stafford Road, Stone, ST15 0BQ

When: Sunday, April 15, 11am to 2.30pm

More than 20 wedding specialists taking part at the event, brides-to-be will also have the opportunity to take a look around the hotel.

With its picturesque country setting, the venue has large reception rooms, a spacious restaurant, swimming pool and well laid-out gardens.

There will be a free glass of bubbly on arrival for the bride, her family and friends, and there is free entry and parking at the event.

Those who pre-register at www.sparklingdayevents.com will receive a luxury goody bag.

Organised by Sparkling Day Events

DoubleTree by Hilton Nottingham – Gateway

Where: Nottingham, NG8 6AZ

When: Thursday, April 19, 5pm to 8pm

The newly-furbished stylish venue will be hosting a wedding open evening so brides and grooms-to-be can take a look around the facilities at the venue.

There will be around 30 handpicked wedding suppliers available to chat to.

Entry is free.

Organised by DoubleTree by Hilton Nottingham – Gateway

The Crow's Nest @ The Waterfront

Where: Barton Marina, Barton under Needwood, DE13 8AS

When: April 22, noon until 3pm

From wedding outfits, flowers and photography to car hire, beauty treatments and celebration cakes – the event will include all the specialist advice and services needed to help create the perfect day.

The Crow's Nest is to the first floor of The Waterfront bar and restaurant where the open balcony overlooks the 300-berth Marina on the Trent and Merseyside Canal.

Entrance is free.

Leicester Tigers Stadium

Where: Leicester LE2 7TR

When: Sunday, April 22, 11am to 3pm

This iconic venue will host a large wedding show featuring up to 80 stands showcasing local suppliers, from cakes to dresses and much more.

Free tickets are available for a limited time via the website and couples will receive a goody bag.

Organised by Whoop! Events

May

University of Nottingham

Where: Nottingham, NG7 2RD

When: Sunday, May 13, 11am to 3pm

There will be a wealth of wedding suppliers including dresses, flowers, cakes and photographers to name but a few.

Pre-register for free entry. £4 on the day.

Organised by Exciting Events Ltd

The Glade

Where: Rosliston Forestry Centre, Swadlincote, South Derbyshire, DE12 8JX

When: Sunday, May 13, 11am to 3.30pm

Tucked away in the National Forest, around 30 exhibitors will be on hand at the event which will also showcase The Glade as a venue for your wedding

Entry is free when pre-registered. £2 on the day.

Organised by Bridefayre

Belgrave Hall and Gardens

Where: Church Road, Leicester LE4 5PE

When: Sunday, May 27, 11am to 3pm

This rustic themed wedding fayre will feature a number of hand-picked suppliers including cake makers, photographers and florists. Organised by Elegance of Happiness. Free entry.

DoubleTree by Hilton Nottingham – Gateway

Where: Nottingham, NG8 6AZ

When: Thursday, May 31, 5pm to 8pm

The newly-furbished stylish venue will be hosting a wedding open evening so brides and grooms-to-be can take a look around the facilities at the venue.

There will be around 30 handpicked wedding suppliers available to chat to. Entry is free.

July

Alfreton Hall

Where: Church Street, Alfreton, DE55 7AH

When: Wednesday, July 11, 6pm to 9pm

Brides and grooms to be will have the chance to find out what it would be like to have a summer wedding at the stately home.

There will be wedding suppliers waiting to chat to make your special day one to remember.

Register for free entry online. Entry will be £2 on the door

Organised by Bridefayre

The Moat House Hotel

Where: Lower Penkridge Road, Acton Trussell, ST17 0RJ

When: Wednesday, July 11, 6pm to 9pm

The event will give those looking for a wedding venue the opportunity to have a guided tour the hotel and bedrooms, and to chat with its dedicated wedding co-ordinators.

With a selection of canapes and bucks fizz served on arrival, there will also be the chance to discuss your special day with suppliers from around the area.

DoubleTree by Hilton Nottingham – Gateway

Where: Nottingham, NG8 6AZ

When: Thursday, July 19, 5pm to 8pm

The newly-furbished stylish venue will be hosting a wedding open evening so brides and grooms-to-be can take a look around the facilities at the venue.

There will be around 30 handpicked wedding suppliers available to chat to.

Entry is free.

September

DoubleTree by Hilton Nottingham – Gateway

Where: Nottingham, NG8 6AZ

When: Thursday, September 6, 5pm to 8pm

The newly-furbished stylish venue will be hosting a wedding open evening so brides and grooms-to-be can take a look around the facilities at the venue.

There will be around 30 handpicked wedding suppliers available to chat to. Entry is free.

The National Space Centre

Where: Exploration Drive, Leicester, LE4 5NS

When: Sunday, September 16, 11am to 3pm

There will be a wealth of experience taking part in this wedding extravaganza with up to 50 exhibitors taking part. You can check out wedding dresses, flowers, cakes and photographers, along with photo booths, travel experts and the groom’'s getaway.

Entry is £4 on the day and free when you pre-register

Organised by Exciting Events Ltd

I Do Wedding Exhibition

Where: Derby Arena, Derby, DE24 8JB

When: Sunday, September 16, 10am to 4.30pm

More than 160 wedding suppliers will be taking part in this spectacular event.

There will be Milan-style catwalk shops, live entertainment from musicians and magicians, goody bags, a wedding car display and much more.

Entry is free for brides by pre-registering

Organised by I Do Magazine

Kegworth Hotel

Where: Packington Hill, Kegworth, DE74 2DF

When: Sunday, September 16, 11am to 3pm

Wedding suppliers at the event will include bridal dresses, suit hire, photography, flowers, entertainment, dance floor hire, stationery, cakes and cars.

There will be a goody bag for the first 50 brides and entry is free.

Organised byBright Stars Events

Uttoxeter Racecourse

Where: Wood Lane, Uttoxeter, ST14 8BD

When: Sunday, September 30, 11am to 3pm

There will be 50 exhibitors on hand to guide the bride and groom-to-be through every aspect of their wedding.

From dresses to photographers, and flowers to entertainment, there will be plenty to inspire those who are planning to tie the knot.

Visitors will receive a complimentary drink on arrival, along with a goody bag and magazines. The event is free to attend with plenty of on-site parking.

Organised by Diva Wedding Fayres

October

DoubleTree by Hilton Nottingham - Gateway

Where: Nottingham, NG8 6AZ

When: Sunday, October 21, 11am to 3pm

The newly-furbished stylish venue will host around 30 wedding suppliers, with drinks and snacks on arrival for everyone.

Entry is free.

The Nottingham Belfry

Where: Woodhouse Way, Nottingham

When: Sunday, October 28, 11am to 3pm

Up to 50 specialists will be showcasing wedding essentials including flowers, dresses, cakes and photographers, along with those little quirky extras such as photo booths.

Free entry if pre-registered, £4 on the door

Organised by Exciting Events Ltd

If we've missed any please let us know by emailing editorial@burtonmail.co.uk and we'll be happy to add them.