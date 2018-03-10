The question has been popped and you've said yes! yes! yes! Now all you need to do is organise the big day... easy. Well it is with a little help - and we all need some of that at times.
Planning a wedding is exciting and there are dozens of events in the area to help make the day go without a hitch.
Throughout the year wedding fairs are being hosted around the country and many of them within an hours drive of Burton, Uttoxeter and South Derbyshire.
Many take place at hotels so it not only gives the wedding party the opportunity to chat to cake makers, jewellers, chauffeurs and dressmakers, brides and grooms-to-be will also have the chance to take a look around a potential venue.
We've taken a look at the wedding fairs taking place in the area so you need to save the date - or even dates!
There are exciting time ahead as you plan your big day so enjoy!
March
Mickleover Court Hotel
Where: Derby, DE3 0XX
When: Sunday, March 18, 11am to 3.30pm
The stunning hotel makes a perfect backdrop for this spring wedding fair. There will be more than 50 exhibitors and tickets are free for the bride-to-be plus one if you pre-registers.
Entry is £2 on the day.
Organised by Bridefayre
The Nottingham Belfry
Where: Woodhouse Way, Nottingham
When: Sunday, March 18, 11am to 3pm
Up to 50 specialists will be showcasing wedding essentials including flowers, dresses, cakes and photographers, along with those little quirky extras such as photo booths.
Free entry if pre-registered, £4 on the door
Organised by Exciting Events Ltd
Rodbaston Hall
Where: Rodbaston Hall, Penkridge, ST19 5PH
When: Sunday, March 18, 11am to 2.30pm
Brides and grooms-to-be will have the chance to explore the stunning grounds at the hall and have a chat to a variety of exhibitors.
The event is free to attend and there will be welcome drinks and canapes, a goody bag, tasty treats, and offers and discounts.
Organised by Elegant Additions
Prestwold Hall
Where: Loughborough, LE12 5SQ
When: Sunday, March 18, 12.30pm to 3.30pm
Around 40 exhibitors will be showcasing at this event and there will be stylish ideas and inspiration for all future brides.
Free entry when registering at the Eventbrite website
Organised by Buckinghams Wedding Magazine
Portland College
Where: Nottingham Road, Mansfield, NG18 4TJ
When: Sunday, March 18, 11am to 3pm
There will be samples, prize draws, competitions, along with around 50 exhibitors offering great choice, advice and value-for-money.
Every bride will receive a goody bag with samples and information to make sure their special day goes with a swing.
Entry is £4 on the day and free if pre-registered
Organised by Whoop! Events
King Power Stadium
Where: Filbert Way, Leicester, LE2 7FL
When: Sunday, March 25, 11am to 3pm
Get ready to be inspired by a range of hand-picked wedding suppliers, from photographers to bridal wear.
Entry is free and each bride to be will receive a goody bag on arrival. Organised by Elegance of Happiness.
Tissington Hall
Where: Ashbourne, Derbyshire, DE6 1RA
When: Sunday, March 25, from 11am to 3pm
With complimentary Bucks Fizz, food tastings and live music, this is the ideal opportunity to take a look at the historic venue.
The marquee will be dressed and brides and grooms-to-be will be able to take a look at the beautiful 17th Century building and meet some of the region's best wedding suppliers.
April
Stancliffe Hall
Where: Whitworth Road, Darley Dale, DE4 2HJ
When: Saturday, April 7, 11am to 3pm
The event will be the perfect opportunity to receive an exclusive tour of the dressed and styled wedding suites and to explore the facilities available at the hall
There are a number of wedding packages available so whether you're dreaming of a small, intimate wedding or a large celebration, the dedicated team can help bring your vision to life.
Organised by Honeysuckle and Castle
Alfreton Hall
Where: Church Street, Alfreton, DE55 7AH
When: Sunday, April 8, 11am to 3.30pm
Around 30 wedding suppliers situated across two floors will be taking part in this event at the stunning venue.
Register for free entry online. Entry will be £2 on the day
Organised by Bridefayre
Calke Abbey
Where: Ticknall, Derbyshire, DE73 7LE
When: Sunday, April 15, 11am to 4pm
The Pop Up Wedding Village is set to be a day filled full of festival-inspired wedding fun with more than 65 wedding suppliers taking part.
Brides-to-be will have the chance to explore the festival inspired tips and marquees jam packed full of wedding gorgeousness and then continue into the Riding School to discover more unique wedding inspiration.
Organised by Save the Date Magazine and Honeysuckle and Castle
The Grange
Where: Burton Road, Littleover, DE23 6FN
When: Sunday, April 15, 11am to 3.30pm
More than 30 wedding suppliers will be exhibiting at this historic property with guided tours of the ceremony room.
Entry is free when pre-booking tickets. Entry is £2 on the door.
Organised by Bridefayre
Staffordshire County Showground Wedding Show
Where: Weston Road, Stafford, ST18 0BD
When: Sunday, April 15, 11am to 3pm
The event is set to be bigger and better than ever with more than 70 wedding firms taking part in the show.
Every bride who attends will automatically be entered in a free prize draw to have the chance to win a luxury spa day for two at Hoar Cross Hall.
Pre-register for free VIP fast track tickets at www.staffordweddingshow.com
Organised by KB Events
The Devonshire Dome
Where: Devonshire Road, Buxton, SK17 6RZ
When: Sunday, April 15, 11am to 3pm
More than 40 exhibitors will be at the event offering a wide range of products.
There will be fashions shows at 1pm and 3pm. Entry is free.
Organised by County Brides and Events
Stone House Hotel
Where: Stafford Road, Stone, ST15 0BQ
When: Sunday, April 15, 11am to 2.30pm
More than 20 wedding specialists taking part at the event, brides-to-be will also have the opportunity to take a look around the hotel.
With its picturesque country setting, the venue has large reception rooms, a spacious restaurant, swimming pool and well laid-out gardens.
There will be a free glass of bubbly on arrival for the bride, her family and friends, and there is free entry and parking at the event.
Those who pre-register at www.sparklingdayevents.com will receive a luxury goody bag.
Organised by Sparkling Day Events
DoubleTree by Hilton Nottingham – Gateway
Where: Nottingham, NG8 6AZ
When: Thursday, April 19, 5pm to 8pm
The newly-furbished stylish venue will be hosting a wedding open evening so brides and grooms-to-be can take a look around the facilities at the venue.
There will be around 30 handpicked wedding suppliers available to chat to.
Entry is free.
Organised by DoubleTree by Hilton Nottingham – Gateway
The Crow's Nest @ The Waterfront
Where: Barton Marina, Barton under Needwood, DE13 8AS
When: April 22, noon until 3pm
From wedding outfits, flowers and photography to car hire, beauty treatments and celebration cakes – the event will include all the specialist advice and services needed to help create the perfect day.
The Crow's Nest is to the first floor of The Waterfront bar and restaurant where the open balcony overlooks the 300-berth Marina on the Trent and Merseyside Canal.
Entrance is free.
Leicester Tigers Stadium
Where: Leicester LE2 7TR
When: Sunday, April 22, 11am to 3pm
This iconic venue will host a large wedding show featuring up to 80 stands showcasing local suppliers, from cakes to dresses and much more.
Free tickets are available for a limited time via the website and couples will receive a goody bag.
Organised by Whoop! Events
May
University of Nottingham
Where: Nottingham, NG7 2RD
When: Sunday, May 13, 11am to 3pm
There will be a wealth of wedding suppliers including dresses, flowers, cakes and photographers to name but a few.
Pre-register for free entry. £4 on the day.
Organised by Exciting Events Ltd
The Glade
Where: Rosliston Forestry Centre, Swadlincote, South Derbyshire, DE12 8JX
When: Sunday, May 13, 11am to 3.30pm
Tucked away in the National Forest, around 30 exhibitors will be on hand at the event which will also showcase The Glade as a venue for your wedding
Entry is free when pre-registered. £2 on the day.
Organised by Bridefayre
Belgrave Hall and Gardens
Where: Church Road, Leicester LE4 5PE
When: Sunday, May 27, 11am to 3pm
This rustic themed wedding fayre will feature a number of hand-picked suppliers including cake makers, photographers and florists. Organised by Elegance of Happiness. Free entry.
DoubleTree by Hilton Nottingham – Gateway
Where: Nottingham, NG8 6AZ
When: Thursday, May 31, 5pm to 8pm
The newly-furbished stylish venue will be hosting a wedding open evening so brides and grooms-to-be can take a look around the facilities at the venue.
There will be around 30 handpicked wedding suppliers available to chat to. Entry is free.
July
Alfreton Hall
Where: Church Street, Alfreton, DE55 7AH
When: Wednesday, July 11, 6pm to 9pm
Brides and grooms to be will have the chance to find out what it would be like to have a summer wedding at the stately home.
There will be wedding suppliers waiting to chat to make your special day one to remember.
Register for free entry online. Entry will be £2 on the door
Organised by Bridefayre
The Moat House Hotel
Where: Lower Penkridge Road, Acton Trussell, ST17 0RJ
When: Wednesday, July 11, 6pm to 9pm
The event will give those looking for a wedding venue the opportunity to have a guided tour the hotel and bedrooms, and to chat with its dedicated wedding co-ordinators.
With a selection of canapes and bucks fizz served on arrival, there will also be the chance to discuss your special day with suppliers from around the area.
DoubleTree by Hilton Nottingham – Gateway
Where: Nottingham, NG8 6AZ
When: Thursday, July 19, 5pm to 8pm
The newly-furbished stylish venue will be hosting a wedding open evening so brides and grooms-to-be can take a look around the facilities at the venue.
There will be around 30 handpicked wedding suppliers available to chat to.
Entry is free.
September
DoubleTree by Hilton Nottingham – Gateway
Where: Nottingham, NG8 6AZ
When: Thursday, September 6, 5pm to 8pm
The newly-furbished stylish venue will be hosting a wedding open evening so brides and grooms-to-be can take a look around the facilities at the venue.
There will be around 30 handpicked wedding suppliers available to chat to. Entry is free.
The National Space Centre
Where: Exploration Drive, Leicester, LE4 5NS
When: Sunday, September 16, 11am to 3pm
There will be a wealth of experience taking part in this wedding extravaganza with up to 50 exhibitors taking part. You can check out wedding dresses, flowers, cakes and photographers, along with photo booths, travel experts and the groom’'s getaway.
Entry is £4 on the day and free when you pre-register
Organised by Exciting Events Ltd
I Do Wedding Exhibition
Where: Derby Arena, Derby, DE24 8JB
When: Sunday, September 16, 10am to 4.30pm
More than 160 wedding suppliers will be taking part in this spectacular event.
There will be Milan-style catwalk shops, live entertainment from musicians and magicians, goody bags, a wedding car display and much more.
Entry is free for brides by pre-registering
Organised by I Do Magazine
Kegworth Hotel
Where: Packington Hill, Kegworth, DE74 2DF
When: Sunday, September 16, 11am to 3pm
Wedding suppliers at the event will include bridal dresses, suit hire, photography, flowers, entertainment, dance floor hire, stationery, cakes and cars.
There will be a goody bag for the first 50 brides and entry is free.
Organised byBright Stars Events
Uttoxeter Racecourse
Where: Wood Lane, Uttoxeter, ST14 8BD
When: Sunday, September 30, 11am to 3pm
There will be 50 exhibitors on hand to guide the bride and groom-to-be through every aspect of their wedding.
From dresses to photographers, and flowers to entertainment, there will be plenty to inspire those who are planning to tie the knot.
Visitors will receive a complimentary drink on arrival, along with a goody bag and magazines. The event is free to attend with plenty of on-site parking.
Organised by Diva Wedding Fayres
October
DoubleTree by Hilton Nottingham - Gateway
Where: Nottingham, NG8 6AZ
When: Sunday, October 21, 11am to 3pm
The newly-furbished stylish venue will host around 30 wedding suppliers, with drinks and snacks on arrival for everyone.
Entry is free.
The Nottingham Belfry
Where: Woodhouse Way, Nottingham
When: Sunday, October 28, 11am to 3pm
Up to 50 specialists will be showcasing wedding essentials including flowers, dresses, cakes and photographers, along with those little quirky extras such as photo booths.
Free entry if pre-registered, £4 on the door
Organised by Exciting Events Ltd
If we've missed any please let us know by emailing editorial@burtonmail.co.uk and we'll be happy to add them.