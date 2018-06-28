The video will start in 8 Cancel

The question has been popped and you've said yes! yes! yes! Now all you need to do is organise the big day... easy. Well it is with a little help - and we all need some of that at times.

Planning a wedding is exciting and there are dozens of events in the area to help make the day go without a hitch.

Throughout the year wedding fairs are being hosted around the country and many of them within an hours drive of Burton, Uttoxeter and South Derbyshire.

Many take place at hotels so it not only gives the wedding party the opportunity to chat to cake makers, jewellers, chauffeurs and dressmakers, brides and grooms-to-be will also have the chance to take a look around a potential venue.

We've taken a look at the wedding fairs taking place in the area so you need to save the date - or even dates!

There are exciting time ahead as you plan your big day so enjoy!

July

Alfreton Hall

Where: Church Street, Alfreton, DE55 7AH

When: Wednesday, July 11, 6pm to 9pm

Brides and grooms to be will have the chance to find out what it would be like to have a summer wedding at the stately home.

There will be wedding suppliers waiting to chat to make your special day one to remember.

Register for free entry online. Entry will be £2 on the door

Organised by Bridefayre

The Moat House Hotel

Where: Lower Penkridge Road, Acton Trussell, ST17 0RJ

When: Wednesday, July 11, 6pm to 9pm

The event will give those looking for a wedding venue the opportunity to have a guided tour the hotel and bedrooms, and to chat with its dedicated wedding co-ordinators.

With a selection of canapes and bucks fizz served on arrival, there will also be the chance to discuss your special day with suppliers from around the area.

DoubleTree by Hilton Nottingham – Gateway

Where: Nottingham, NG8 6AZ

When: Thursday, July 19, 5pm to 8pm

The newly-furbished stylish venue will be hosting a wedding open evening so brides and grooms-to-be can take a look around the facilities at the venue.

There will be around 30 handpicked wedding suppliers available to chat to.

Entry is free.

September

DoubleTree by Hilton Nottingham – Gateway

Where: Nottingham, NG8 6AZ

When: Thursday, September 6, 5pm to 8pm

The newly-furbished stylish venue will be hosting a wedding open evening so brides and grooms-to-be can take a look around the facilities at the venue.

There will be around 30 handpicked wedding suppliers available to chat to. Entry is free.

The National Space Centre

Where: Exploration Drive, Leicester, LE4 5NS

When: Sunday, September 16, 11am to 3pm

There will be a wealth of experience taking part in this wedding extravaganza with up to 50 exhibitors taking part. You can check out wedding dresses, flowers, cakes and photographers, along with photo booths, travel experts and the groom’'s getaway.

Entry is £4 on the day and free when you pre-register

Organised by Exciting Events Ltd

I Do Wedding Exhibition

Where: Derby Arena, Derby, DE24 8JB

When: Sunday, September 16, 10am to 4.30pm

More than 160 wedding suppliers will be taking part in this spectacular event.

There will be Milan-style catwalk shops, live entertainment from musicians and magicians, goody bags, a wedding car display and much more.

Entry is free for brides by pre-registering

Organised by I Do Magazine

Kegworth Hotel

Where: Packington Hill, Kegworth, DE74 2DF

When: Sunday, September 16, 11am to 3pm

Wedding suppliers at the event will include bridal dresses, suit hire, photography, flowers, entertainment, dance floor hire, stationery, cakes and cars.

There will be a goody bag for the first 50 brides and entry is free.

Organised byBright Stars Events

Uttoxeter Racecourse

Where: Wood Lane, Uttoxeter, ST14 8BD

When: Sunday, September 30, 11am to 3pm

There will be 50 exhibitors on hand to guide the bride and groom-to-be through every aspect of their wedding.

From dresses to photographers, and flowers to entertainment, there will be plenty to inspire those who are planning to tie the knot.

Visitors will receive a complimentary drink on arrival, along with a goody bag and magazines. The event is free to attend with plenty of on-site parking.

Organised by Diva Wedding Fayres

October

DoubleTree by Hilton Nottingham - Gateway

Where: Nottingham, NG8 6AZ

When: Sunday, October 21, 11am to 3pm

The newly-furbished stylish venue will host around 30 wedding suppliers, with drinks and snacks on arrival for everyone.

Entry is free.

The Nottingham Belfry

Where: Woodhouse Way, Nottingham

When: Sunday, October 28, 11am to 3pm

Up to 50 specialists will be showcasing wedding essentials including flowers, dresses, cakes and photographers, along with those little quirky extras such as photo booths.

Free entry if pre-registered, £4 on the door

Organised by Exciting Events Ltd

If we've missed any please let us know by emailing editorial@burtonmail.co.uk and we'll be happy to add them.