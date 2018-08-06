Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

With the school summer holidays now well under way, there's no better time to spend some 'quality time' with loved ones.

From the hustle and bustle of a busy city to picturesque villages, the Midlands has it all and there are many fascinating and interesting places all less than an hour's drive from Burton, Uttoxeter and South Derbyshire.

Whether you want to spend a little 'me time' being pampered at a spa or take in some of the fascinating landmarks in the area, there is something here for everyone - whatever your budget or interests.

We've taken a look at some fabulous destinations - all less than an hour's drive from Burton. So what are you waiting for? Get your bags packed and have an amazing time.

Ashbourne - 35 minutes

Where to stay: There are plenty of holiday parks in and around the market town which includes Sandybrook Country Park which features self-contained lodges and an indoor pool.

Hotels include the Station Hotel, Callow Hall Hotel and there's a Travelodge situated just off the A52.

Where to eat: There's plenty of choice including the Lighthouse Restaurant, Whites of Ashbourne and the Bowling Green Inn. There's also a plethora of cafes and eateries in the surrounding villages.

What to do: This market town is the perfect base to explore the Dovedale Tissington Trail, Buxton, Cheadle, Matlock, Wirksworth, Ilam and some beautiful villages such as Brailsford and Flash.

Ashbourne Show, which is held at Osmaston Park takes place each August and Quad Nation is just seven miles to the south of the town. Here you can experience off-road quad biking through some of the muddiest terrain in the county.

Derby - 25 minutes

Where to stay: The Hallmark Hotel Derby Midland oozes character and history and perfect if you are catching a train to the city.

Premier Inn and a Holiday Inn can be found in the centre of Derby, right next to the Intu shopping centre.

Where to eat: Whatever your taste in food, Derby has it all. From Caribbean food served at Turtle Bay, to Thai Tapas at Finale, through to French dining at Pierre Bistrot and Italian fun at Antibo, the choice is almost endless.

What to do: With a guildhall, theatre, arena, cathedral and numerous museums, if you fancy immersing yourself in a bit of culture, Derby is perfect.

Sporting fans can take a trip to Derby Country's Pride Park to watch the take in a football match and just on the outskirts is Donington Collections which has the largest collection of Grand Prix cars in the world.

Loughborough - 40 minutes

Where to stay: Burleigh Court Hotel and Spa is set within the grounds of Loughborough University and you don't have to be visiting the education facility to stay here.

There's also a selection of budget hotels and guest houses to suit all budgets.

Where to eat: The Michelin-starred John's House Restaurant, in Mountsorrel, has a three-course evening menu priced £47 each.

Food is also available a selection of eateries including Cino, the Paget Arms, Plan Burrito, Hammers and Pincers, Eastern Spice and the White Horse.

What to do: Gin. It's on trend and everyone's favourite drink so if you fancy a blending your own unique recipe, 45 Gin School will be high on your 'to do list'.

You don't have to be a railway buff to enjoy a trip along the Great Central Railway aboard a steam train.

And if you ever wanted to be a train driver there's the chance to take control of a steam engine – it’s the stuff of childhood dreams.

Birmingham – 50 minutes

Where to stay: As you would expect with any city, there are dozens of hotels to choose from including hotel brands such as Hyatt, Marriott, Travelodge and Holiday Inn Express.

Some of the historic building in the centre have been converted into hotels including the Hotel du Vin Birmingham the landmark Victorian building which was built in 1884 and was once an eye hospital.

Where to eat: Birmingham is blessed with not one, not two, but FIVE Michelin starred restaurants. Purnell’s, in Cornwall Street, Adams in Waterloo Street, Simpsons in Edgbaston, Carters of Moseley and Peel’s in Hampton in Arden have all earned a one star accolade.

If you fancy tantalising your tastebuds with some spicy foods, Birmingham has some of the best Asian cuisine in the country.

What to do: Birmingham is blessed with theatres, cinemas, museums, arenas and more entertainment than you can shake a stick at.

The nightlife is mainly concentrated along Broad Street and into Brindleyplace. Outside the Broad Street area there are many stylish venues including the Medicine Bar in the Custard Factory, HMV Institute, Rainbow Pub and Air.

For some quiet time head along of the Library of Birmingham or potter around the museum and art gallery which houses a selection of old masters including Rubens, Bellini and Canaletto.

Chesterfield - 50 minutes

Where to stay: There's an Ibis right in the centre of town if you want to be in the mix. If you fancy a bit or AA four star hotel indulgence, just five miles away at Stonedge, is the Peak Edge Hotel at The Red Lion.

Where to eat: Whatever your taste or budget, there's some excellent restaurants and cafes in the town including Stephensons Tea and Coffee House, The Lilypad, Three Horseshoes, Einstein's, Woodheads Café and Siam Palace Thai Restaurant. For sushi-lovers O-Tokuda is a must.

What to do: Chesterfield Parish Church may not be an instantly recognisable name, but the Crooked Spire will be. The landmark – and the largest church in Derbyshire – attracts visitors from around the country.

Chesterfield is also an excellent base to explore Hardwick Hall, Chatsworth, Bakewell, Matlock and the rest of the beautiful Peak District.

Melton Mowbray - one hour

Where to stay: If you fancy total relaxation Ragdale Hall Health Hydro and Thermal Spa and Stapleford Park Country House Hotel and Sporting Hotel are popular haunt for those who fancy being whisked away from it all.

In the centre of town you will find a Premier Inn, the Quorn Lodge Hotel and the Harboro Hotel.

Where to eat: Without a doubt, a trip to the Leicestershire town wouldn't be complete without treating yourself to a Melton Mowbray pork pie which has gained Protected Geographical Indication status.

Restaurants include Italian restaurants such as Amici, La Torre and Amore, along with Miss B's Tea Rooms, and further out of town the Stilton Cheese Inn.

What to do: The Melton Mowbray Town Heritage Trail is a great introduction to the town which has become renowned for fine food and drink and is most famous for its pork pies and Stilton cheese.

Twinlakes Park offers a great day out for all the family, and the local Carnegie Museum is an interactive centre where children can enjoy learning about the area.

Melbourne - 25 minutes

Where to stay: Harpurs of Melbourne has been awarded with AA four star for accommodation and boasts two rosettes for culinary excellent.

There's also the Coach House which is situated in the heart of the market town, with Melbourne View Hotel just a three minute drive from the centre.

Where to eat: There are plenty of eateries in this town including the Bay Tree, Harpurs of Melbourne and Amalfi White which all serve excellent food in a relaxed environment.

If you fancy spicing it up, Zeerah is also in the centre of town.

What to do: The birthplace of travel pioneer Thomas Cook, Melbourne, in Australia was named after William Lamb, 2 Viscount Melbourne, Queen Victoria's first Prime Minister.

He resided in Melbourne Hall which, although the gardens are open from April to September, the hall is only open in August.

The gardens are probably best-know for the Birdcage and the hall’s links with Lady Caroline Lamb and Lord Byron are fascinating.

Staunton Harold Reservoir is just on the doorstep, as is the National Trusts 'Unstately' Home Calke Abbey, and the picturesque village of Ticknall.

Leicester - one hour

Where to stay: Leicester Marriott Hotel tops internet travel site Trip Advisor, and is less than five miles from Highcross shopping centre.

If you want to be staying in the throng of the bright lights of the city centre, there are plenty of places to stay including Premier Inn, Ramada, Holiday Inn and Travelodge.

Where to eat: Indian food has to be top of the 'eating out' list and Leicester has some of the best in the country.

If you fancy something may be a little less spicy try the Case Restaurant and Champagne Bar, the Boot Room or Middleton's Steakhouse and Grill.

What to do: Pop along and see the parrots at Tropical Birdland or immerse yourself into royal history with a visit to the King Richard III Visitor Centre and his burial place, Leicester Cathedral.

Theatre-lovers can pop along to Curve and take in a show and Leicester Racecourse is popular with race-goers.

The National Space Centre is also a popular attraction with six interactive galleries and the UK’s largest planetarium.

Nottingham - 45 minutes

Where to stay: In the city centre there is a plethora of big name hotel brands including Roomzzz, Crowne Plaza, Double Tree by Hilton, Mercure, Jurys Inn, Premier Inn and Holiday Inn.

Five miles outside the city, is the AA four star hotel Nottingham Belfry. It boasts a high-tech health club, tranquil spa, indoor swimming pool, a relaxing sauna and steam room and six spa treatment rooms.

Where to eat: Restaurant Sat Bains triumphed with two stars in the 2018 Michelin Guide and is Nottingham's only restaurant to be awarded the prestigious accolade in honour of culinary excellence. Prices range from £95 to £130.

If you fancy eating in the city centre there is an abundance of eateries with menus from around the world including Maysum Chinese and Asian Buffet, and Loch Fyne Seafood and Grill.

What to do: Catch a show at the Theatre Royal or Concert Hall, or pop along and check out your ice skating skills at the National Ice Centre.

Sports fans might also want to pop along and catch the horseracing at Nottingham or Southall courses, or a night at the dogs with a pie and pea supper is a favourite among visitors.

