While many of us are gearing up for Easter, we also need to ensure we remember the changing of the clocks.

On Sunday, March 25, we'll all get one hour less in bed.

Most mobile phones and digital clocks will automatically do this, but it might be prudent to check your analog devices.

That way you won't end up turning up to work an hour late or anything, reports The Herald.

Hopefully this will mean the warmer weather will be on its way as the sun gets set to make its gentle return after the recent snow, ice, Beast from the East and Storm Emma.

Why do the clocks change?

The clock change was first introduced during the First World War by Germany and Austria, and then by the allies, to save on coal usage.

It was invented by George Vincent Hudson, a New Zealand entomologist, in 1895, while British businessman William Willett is also credited with the idea as a way of getting up earlier and so having more daylight hours after work.

It had been discussed a number of years before by the Government but many people opposed it the first time around.

Will my phone update automatically?

As for technology, as long as your phones are connected to the internet via 4G or WiFi then the time will change on them automatically.

When do the clocks go forward again?

We've just told you. But in case you've forgotten already, the clocks go forward again for British Summer Time on Sunday, March 25 , 2018. At 1am.

Top tips to help you adjust to the time shift?

Bensons for Beds has worked with The Sleep School's Dr Guy Meadows to create these top tips on how best to prepare your body for the time-shift so you still achieve your best night's sleep.