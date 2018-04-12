Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Take one talented youngster, put him in front of a 24-piece big band and what have you got?

An abundance of local talent in the guise of Wil Pearson and the Screaming Kicks Big Band, a 24 piece orchestra consisting of eight saxophonists, eight "cheeky" trumpeters, two trombonists, three guitarists, one bass player, one drummer and "Lord" Dominic Ludlow on keyboards

Wil, an uber talented 19-year-old, has been around for a while, cutting his teeth in local amateur dramatics and now as an intern and the Hot House Music School where, over the past few years, has honed his craft.

The concert, which took place in the marquee at the National Brewery Centre earlier this month, was to help raise cash to fund a second tour to America which he will be making with the Screaming Kicks Big Band.

From the opening song Ain't That a Kick in the Head, to the closing number of New York New York, Wil it was an evening of first-rate entertainment.

Wil, who hails from Hilton, can certainly hold a note, his phrasing is impeccable and his prowess at the keyboard is simply thrilling.

Think Jamie Cullum, Frank Sinatra, Michael Buble and Bobby Darin and you've got all these rolled into one 'helluva' talented package.

Wil's repertoire also saw him perform I'll Be Seeing You and to hear the Frank Sinatra version sung was thrilling.

However, the evening wasn't just about Wil, with solos from band members including lead trumpet Josh Short (do we have a Chris Botti in the making?), Harry Robotham showcased his sax playing talents, and guitarist Ross Parker who showcased three tracks from his upcoming album Lost.

Sax player Erin Rowlatt absolutely blew the audience away with her rendition of Dream a Little. She really is a powerhouse of talent.

West End star Ellie Ann Lowe, who was back in her home town to visit family, also took to the stage for a solo spot belting out two amazing songs – (You Make Me Feel Like a) Natural Woman and L.O.V.E.

Oh my goodness, this girl can sing and I sat agog while she absolutely rocked the stage. What a voice and what an amazing talent.

The Screaming Kicks Big Band's musical director Jon Eno is obviously a mentor who the musicians respect and look up to.

He has such a lovely way about him and encourages each soloist to explain why they are singing a particular song or playing a particular piece of music. This boosts their confidence and makes each and every one of them shine.

I was in seventh heaven as this style of music – big band with a smidgen of jazz thrown in for good measure – is my absolute favourite.

At the moment, Wil is working as an intern for Hot House Music School which is celebrating its 15th year of education young musicians in the area.

Wil is set to appear at Melbourne Festival with Emily Kent and for more information log on to melbournefestival.co.uk/events/22nd-september-will-pearson-live-in-melbourne/

To find out more about Wil Pearson head to www.wilpearson.com

Among other dates, the Screaming Kicks Big Band are heading to Marchington Village Hall on Saturday, April 14; Rolls-Royce Social Club, in Moor Lane, Derby on Saturday, April 28; St Mary’s Piory Church, in Tutbury, on Saturday, June 16, and The Stables, in Burnaston on Saturday July 7 and Sunday, July 8.

More information visit the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/hothousescreamingkicks