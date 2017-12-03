Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It's all monkey business at Drayton Manor Zoo with three fun-loving ladies providing ideal company for Snarfy, the resident black-headed spider monkey.

Snarfy's new female friends have arrived at the Staffordshire zoo in a bid to encourage breeding among the critically endangered species.

Carefully selected for their genetic potential, the cheeky monkeys were introduced at the popular tourist attraction earlier this season and are now thriving under the watch of the conservation team.

Although black-headed spider monkey males are usually more dominant than their other halves, Lizzy, Luna and Maya have been showing Snarfy who is boss and keepers say he is loving every minute of it.

Since coming together, the group have delighted visitors and animal welfare experts alike as they settle into their new life together with minimal fuss.

Chris Mitchell, zoo manager at Drayton Manor Park, said: "We absolutely adore our troop of black-headed spider monkeys and we're thrilled at how happily Snarfy has taken to life with Lizzy, Luna and Maya.

"He's very comfortable being the only male in the group and has quickly realised he's not in charge!

"We know how important this group are to the rest of their species and conservation is at the heart of everything we do. Our visitors will love this group and hopefully we can expect some babies in the near future!"

Black-headed spider monkeys are very social animals that spend the majority of their time in the trees. They swing on all four of their legs and walk along branches in an upright position. These monkeys in particular are excellent leapers, reaching lengths of 9m.

For more information about Drayton Manor Zoo and to book tickets, please visit www.draytonmanor.co.uk .