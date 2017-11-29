The video will start in 8 Cancel

Residents across South Derbyshire are being urged to save room on their fridge or noticeboard for the arrival of new recycling calendars.

Deliveries are currently being made to 41,000 homes to provide a handy reference guide to when collections take place over the next 12 months, including the Christmas period.

The leaflet highlights what materials can be put into the green bin, brown compost bin and red sack, as well as the black bin. All should be left out by 6am on their collection date.

Councillor Peter Watson, chairman of environmental and development services at South Derbyshire District Council, said: "We know that residents are keen to support us in our aims of reducing waste and making South Derbyshire cleaner and greener.

"Last year we recycled 49 per cent of household waste but can do even more to help the environment and ensure fewer materials go to landfill.

"The calendar is an aide memoire to support this aim by giving residents all of the information they need in one place."

Bin collection dates can also be viewed by residents entering their postcode into the 'address search' at www.south-derbys.gov.uk.

Residents can also watch the Champions of Recycling video, a light-hearted look at what goes in which bin, on the council's Facebook page.