The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fire bosses have issued a safety warning after a large blaze continued to burn on farmland in Hilton – seven days after it started.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to the inferno in Sutton Lane on Wednesday, November 22, after several calls reporting a fire.

After a meeting with the Environmental Agency, fire chiefs decided to let the fire burn out on its own due to its close proximity to a nearby beauty spot.

It was feared the firefighting water would contaminate a nearby site of special scientific interest, which is home to wildlife.

But the fire has continued to burn and ground conditions are preventing firefighting equipment accessing the site, it has been revealed.

Public Health England has issued advice to residents living near the fire who could be affected by smoke inhalation.

The national health body said: "We want to inform local residents in the Hilton and Etwall area about a large fire at a farm north of Hilton, and to provide reassurance about the actions being taken to reduce any potential risk to local residents.

"Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service is working with partners to bring the incident to a safe and speedy conclusion. However, at present the fire continues to burn because of the difficulty getting firefighting equipment to the fire due to ground conditions.

"Local agencies are working together to make sure that the fire is put out as soon as possible, and to protect the health of local people and the natural environment."

If you think your health might have been affected please contact your GP or ring 111.

What are the risks?

People who are generally fit and well are unlikely to experience long-term health problems from temporary exposure to smoke from a fire.

Symptoms may include coughing and wheezing, sore throat, feeling short of breath, runny nose or eyes or chest pain.

In general, exposure to smoke is more likely to affect people who have existing breathing problems, lung or heart conditions, e.g. asthma, bronchitis, chronic pulmonary disease or heart disease.

It is advised individuals in the area:

• Limit time spent outdoors where possible

• Do not exercise, run, cycle or walk outdoors in the area

• Keep windows and doors closed

• Individuals with existing health problems should ensure they take their usual medications as prescribed and seek medical advice if they experience any worsening of their symptoms.

• Thoroughly wash any fruit or vegetables which are grown outdoors in the area.