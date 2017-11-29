The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

People taking flights with British Airways will soon be among those who will have to board in order of how much they paid for their tickets.

The move would see those in first class boarding ahead of those flying economy.

It would also make it clear who has paid the most or least for their seats with those paying the most boarding first followed by cheaper choices.

Phrases such as "Out of my way, I’m in Gold!" are set to become widespread.

British Airways is set to roll out the service from Sunday, December 12, as part of its new zoned boarding procedure.

(Image: Steve Parsons/PA Wire)

Other airlines such as American Airlines, Iberia and Qatar are already using this process.

Instead of calling out passengers by the cabin or the row in which they’re traveling, airline staff will assign passengers zones, and then call those zones for boarding.

This new process will be steadily introduced with both long haul and shorter flights, boarding differs slightly between these but is largely the same.

It will see British Airways passengers board in the following groups for long haul:

Group one – Gold/Emerald/First

Group two – Silver/Sapphire/Club

Group three – Bronze/Ruby/Premium Economy

Groups four and five are economy

For short haul the order will be:

Group one – Gold/Emerald/Club Europe

Group two – Silver/Sapphire

Group three – Bronze/Ruby

Group four – Economy

Group five – Economy customers with hand baggage only

As it stands there are only two long haul flight destinations from East Midlands Airport, these are Orlando in the USA and Cancun in Mexico.

These flights only run in the summer season which begins in May and ends in October.

A third long haul route from East Midlands Airport to Newark in the USA has recently been added.

However, none of these three routes are operated by British Airways - which also does not operate shorter flights from East Midlands.

A BA spokesman told the Burton Mail that the move aims to "improve and simplify" the boarding procedure.

"We are always looking at ways to improve and simplify the airport experience for our customers," a spokesman said.

"Earlier this year we were the first UK airline to introduce automated biometric technology, with the launch of self-service boarding gates, and we also installed self-service bag drop points at Heathrow and Gatwick giving our customers an even quicker check-in experience.

"Next month we are introducing new boarding procedures to speed up the process and make it simpler for customers to understand.

"This method has been used by airlines around the world for a number of years, including by our partners American Airlines, Iberia and Qatar."

Here are all the current destinations which passengers may fly to from East Midlands Airport:

Alicante, Almeria, Amsterdam, Antalya, Belfast, Bourgas, Brussels, Budapest, Cancun, Corfu, Dalaman, Dubrovnik, Edinburgh, Faro, Fuerteventura, Funchal, Geneva, Gerona, Glasgow, Gran Canaria, Grenoble, Guernsey, Heraklion, Ibiza, Jersey, Kefalonia, Kos, Lanzarote, Larnaca, Majorca, Malaga, Malta, Menorca, Naples, Orlando, Paphos, Paris, Pisa, Prague, Pula, Reus, Reykjavik, Rhodes, Salzburg, Southampton, Split, Tenerife, Thessaloniki, Verona and Zakinthos.