Nearly 150 new homes have gone on the market in Burton - including four and five bedroom houses priced from £307,995.

Shepherd’s Rest, in Forest Road, is a collection of 142 three, four and five-bedroom homes appealing to a range of buyers’ needs - and now prices have been revealed for its larger houses.

Jason Hearn, sales director at housebuilder David Wilson Homes East Midlands, said: "Burton is proving to be an extremely sought after area and our development is a great opportunity to buy a new build property in this pretty suburb.

"The homes are being expertly crafted to suit the needs of modern day living and with a range of different house types and prices, we’re sure there will be something for everyone at this development.

"And with our convenient part exchange scheme, existing homebuyers can move home quickly and easily, saving them the hassle of selling their property.

"The outstanding location of Shepherd’s Rest is hard to beat, so if you’re looking for the ideal rural getaway close to the stunning Peak District, visit our marketing suite today to find out more."

Shepherd’s Rest currently has a selection of four and five-bedroom homes available to reserve, with prices starting from £307,995.

Planning permission was originally granted by East Staffordshire Borough Council for a total of 300 homes to be built on the land in 2014.

But the scheme met with opposition as 503 people signed a petition against plans for the development, with many saying they felt the existing infrastructure was not suitable.

The rest of the homes are being built by another developer.