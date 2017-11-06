Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Brides-to-be are set to be treated to a brand new dress shop in Uttoxeter that will offer "the ultimate bridal experience".

The Bridal Rooms will be moving into the former premises of well-loved gift shop Daisy Chain, which has since moved to a bigger unit in Market Place, later this month.

Owner Gayle Carr-Willis is moving into town after the Bridal Rooms enjoyed six years of trading in Lichfield.

Opened in Lichfield in 2011, the Bridal Rooms has built a reputation founded on providing its brides with the "ultimate bridal experience". However, the previous owner was looking to retire and close the business.

That is when Gayle seized the opportunity to acquire and continue The Bridal Rooms by opening her shop in Uttoxeter.

A special launch event will take place on Saturday, November 25, with Uttoxeter MP Andrew Griffiths cutting the ribbon.

Gayle said: "The new premises is currently undergoing a large transformation to ensure brides continue to receive the ultimate experience in beautiful surroundings.

"Choosing your wedding dress should be a fabulous experience no matter what shape, size or budget and she finds that being a part of the bride’s journey on the lead up to their wedding a fantastically rewarding role.

"The Bridal Rooms stock a range of stunning gowns from fantastic designers and the new premises in Uttoxeter will allow my team and I to not only add to this with some exciting exclusive partnerships lined up, but also bring this venture forward with the addition of bridesmaid dresses being offered.

"As the new owner of The Bridal Rooms I am very excited to take on this new venture, making every bride to be experience truly magical.

"I am looking forward to bringing something new to Uttoxeter and hopefully becoming an integral part of the community here."

"We will be having an opening launch party on Saturday, November 25, from 10.30am to 4pm and the premises will be launched by local MP Andrew Griffiths.

"We will have prosecco flowing and beautiful cupcakes for guests who would like to come, the more the merrier."

More information is available online at www.thebridalrooms.co.uk

