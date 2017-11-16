The video will start in 8 Cancel

Working behind bars can be a challenging but rewarding role and for those up for it, there are plenty of jobs on offer in prisons in Derbyshire.

With roles ranging from administration to nursing, this could be the perfect time for a change of scenery to help those who find themselves behind bars.

Decorators looking for a change of scene could join the teams at HMP Sudbury and Foston Hall as they are looking for a painter.

The successful applicant will be working full-time within the prison service maintenance department and preferably be qualified to NVQ level 2, according to Indeed.co.uk.

According to the posting, applicants will also need a full driving licence, interpersonal and time-management skills.

If decorating is not your forte, then Foston Hall, a women's prison and Young Offenders Institution, is looking for a number of roles including mental health nurse.

Care UK says the mental health nurse role pays between £24,000 and £31,000 a year and the new recruit be given 25 days annual leave, plus eight public bank holidays off.

The role will involve assessing, signposting and co-ordinating the care of patients that are referred from a variety of sources, including wing staff and probation services.

Applicants will need to be a qualified registered nurse with a good working knowledge of conducting risk assessments and care planning.

The Ministry of Justice is also looking for an operations job including checking prisoners mail at Foston Hall.

The role pays between £15,009 and £16,075 and will involve a number of responsibilities including gate procedures, visitor checks and monitoring, censorship of mail and reception duties.

You will also be asked to monitor CCTV cameras, ensuring all suspicious activities are reported. The successful candidate will also have to monitor phone calls made by prisoners.