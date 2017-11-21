The video will start in 8 Cancel

A 77-year-old man has admitted knife possession and failing to secure a shotgun.

Donald Smith appeared at Cannock Magistrates' Court to indicate a plea of guilty to possession of two knives in a public place, namely Woodstock Heath, Uttoxeter, on October 22.

He also admitted causing a man harassment, alarm or distress by using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour, in Burton, on October 22.

And finally he also admitted failing to comply with a condition subject to which a shotgun certificate was held by him, namely he failed to take reasonable precautions for the safe custody of the shotgun while in transit and it was not stored securely, in Burton, on October 22.

Smith, of Stowe-by-Chartley, Stafford, has been made the subject of an 18 month conditional discharge and ordered to abide by a two year restraining order.

He has been fined £80 and ordered to pay £185 court costs and a £30 victim surcharge.