Swimming legend Adam Peaty is hoping it will be "fourth time lucky" after being nominated for the coveted 2017 BBC Sports Personality of the Year award.

An "amazing" 12 months in, and out, of the pool has seen the 22-year-old make the prestigious shortlist of the country's top sporting stars the fourth successive year.

Peaty said his nomination represented recognition for his support team, including the close-knit family with which he grew up with in Byrds Lane, Uttoxeter.

And the Olympic, world, Commonwealth and European champion told British Swimming his determination to better his world records was as strong as ever. He is also the world record holder for the 50-metres breaststroke, completing it in under 26 seconds.

He said: "It’s really good to be nominated – it’s my fourth time now, so fourth time lucky, hopefully.

"It’s not only me that this gives recognition too but also my coaches, my family and it obviously makes them proud.

"And it’s for all those people who have supported me along the way. And it’s great to be able to put my sport on the map.

"This year has had many highlights – obviously I’ve been to the World Championships and had an amazing competition, coming back with two golds and a silver as well as two new world records.

"It’s amazing to be the first man under 26 seconds and hopefully I can push those times down again very soon.

"Going into next year it’s all about how we can improve those times and how can we get better.

"After the Olympics I trained really hard, so my achievements this year have been a lot of hard work but I’m looking forward to taking the next steps now."

Having come eleventh in sporting personality last year, Peaty faces stiff competition if he is to be voted the nation's favourite sportsman at the Liverpool Echo Arena on Sunday, December 17.

A favourite is boxer Anthony Joshua who beat Wladimir Klitschko in one of British boxing's most-hyped bouts ever, becoming a unified heavyweight world champion.

And Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton became world champion for the fourth time.

Peaty told British Swimming he was delighted to be sharing a shortlist with fellow-legends of their sports.

He said: "Being nominated among British sporting greats makes it even better – Anthony Joshua has been absolutely smashing it lately in boxing and Lewis Hamilton has won another F1 title.

"Within sport as a whole if you see someone doing well, you want to do well too.

"It’s great that people are pushing the whole sporting community forward. And the more success we have, the more kids we can inspire back home."

Peaty had already been on the sports personality shortlist when he broke the 100m breaststroke world record twice on his way to winning Team GB's first gold of the 2016 Rio Olympics.

This year, the former Painsley Catholic College pupil built on his unprecedented speed at the World Championships in Budapest.

He retained his 100m breaststroke crown, won silver in the 4x100m medley relay and won 50m gold, breaking his own world record twice in the process.

Another big win saw Peaty take the 2017 British Swimming Athlete of the Year crown earlier this month.

Out of the pool, the former City of Derby star had the honour of receiving an MBE at Buckingham Palace in October.

He also showed his charitable side by taking part in a gruelling sports endurance challenge in Zambia to help impoverished African communities.

The people of Uttoxeter were again endeared to their hero when he donated the cap he wore when he won the World Championships to motor neurone disease sufferer Nick Brittlebank.

Nick, who was also given Peaty's Team GB Rio Olympics t-shirt, said he planned to auction the items off to raise money for the Motor Neurone Disease Association.

BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2017 - The shortlist in full

Adam Peaty (swimming)

Elise Christie (speed skating)

Mo Farah (long-distance running)

Chris Froome (cycling)

Lewis Hamilton (formula one)

Anthony Joshua (boxing)

Harry Kane (football)

Johanna Konta (tennis)

Jonnie Peacock (para-sprinting)

Jonathan Rea (motorcycle racing)

Anya Shrubsole (cricket)

Bianca Walkden (taekwondo)

Adam Peaty's incredible career - the story so far

To date, Peaty has won three Commonwealth Games, nine World Championships and two Olympic medals.

He has also contributed the fastest-ever 100m breaststroke relay leg, which was achieved in the medley relay in the Rio pool, where Team GB won a silver medal behind their American counterparts.

His proudest moment came when he won the 100m breaststroke gold medal at the same games.

Peaty was the first man to swim the 50m breaststroke quicker than 26 seconds.

He swam 25.95 seconds on his way to retaining the world championships in Budapest this year.

He has swum the five fastest 50m breaststroke times ever recorded - as well as the five fastest 100m breaststroke times.

His 100m breaststroke world record stands at 57.55 seconds and was set at the Rio Olympics.