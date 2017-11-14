Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It's hard to believe that these photographs have all been taken by amateur cameramen and women. The Swadlincote Camera Club came into existence when a local man asked if there was anyone out there who might be able to teach him how to use his camera.

Photographer Graham Raynsford, from AF Photography, stepped in and started to teach a small group of people how to use their cameras at Woodville Box Club.

Kerry Winter said: "There were probably about 10 of us in the beginning, all shooting on auto mode, all with different cameras and lenses.

"Our hope was to learn more about our cameras, get into manual mode and to be able to take better pictures, get into manual mode and be able to take better pictures.

"Eight months on, our club has grown and we are all shooting in manual and I think we're taking better photos. We also have members that have upgraded their equipment."

The group meets once a week at the Railway Inn, in Midway Road, as they soon outgrew the Box Club. At the sessions, members get the chance to share pictures they have taken and exchange hints and tips to make their photos even better.

She added: "Everybody helps each other, and only people wanting to learn how to use their camera or people willing to teach others, are added to the page. It is all about teaching and learning.

"As a group, we have all made some fantastic new friends. We all get on and we're an easy group to join. Ask any newcomer and they'll tell you we're a friendly bunch."

Courtney-Rose Levitt said: "I started going to the camera club a couple of months ago. Before I went, I didn't know anything to do with f-stops, shutter speeds or how to shoot in manual. I have always been interested in photography and Graham and the crew have been very friendly and welcomed me with open arms.

"The flower photo was taken as part of a competition and after I took the photo I noticed that others saw it differently. I then learned that everyone's camera and computer is different, meaning that one picture can be seen so many different ways."

The group decided to thank Mr Raynsford for his support and expertise by organising a surprise meal for him at the Railway Inn. They say they are all grateful to him for sharing his knowledge with them and, in turn, allowing them to become better photographers.

Ms Winter said: "Graham has given up his own personal time for our group every week - apart from his week away on holiday - since February. He is absolutely fantastic. We love him in a nutty kind of way and we are all so grateful. We organised a surprise meal for him at the Railway a few weeks back, paid for by all of his 'nutters'."

Top tips to get that perfect photo

National Geographic has offered advice to budding photographers, to help them capture that perfect image.

Shoot it right from the start

If you want to get the best photo, you have to be able to take a great photo. Many people have the belief that computer software can fix a bad photo, but the experts say this is simply not true. Programmes like Photoshop can only enhance what is there, rather than making an amateur image look professional.

The basics

Experts claim the most common mistake made by budding photographers is shaking the camera. When the camera is moved at the same time the shutter is pressed, you risk the chance of your image being blurred.

Take extra photos

Don't be afraid to take dozens of photos at once and try changing small things - remember you can always delete them later!

