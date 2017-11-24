The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Thousands of thirsty punters enjoyed a tip and a tipple at Uttoxeter 's annual ale-themed day of horse racing.

Saturday's Marston's Beer Festival Raceday included a packed programme of jump racing and a range of top ales.

Uttoxeter Racecourse's beer marquee was full of ale lovers, who enjoyed pints including Marston's Pedigree, English Pale Ale, Saddle Tank, 61 Deep and Bombardier.

Another option came in the form of home brewer Morgan Silk's strong ale, 7.1 per cent Morgan Silk Collaboration - the first ale to sell out on the day.

The professional photographer was invited to create his craft concoction at Marston's DE14 nano-brewery.

Marston's head brewer Pat McGinty gave Mr Silk the chance to brew 600 pints after being blown away by the beer he had brewed in his garage at home in Burton.

Alongside Collaboration at the craft beer bar were pomegranate-rich ABV Mediterranean pale ale and orange-flavoured ABV Flight Suit.

Morgan said: "When you grow up and live in Burton, you can’t help but be passionate about beer and I’ve really found that passion since I started brewing my own.

"Head brewer Pat McGinty and Callum Turner, one of the young graduate brewers at Marston’s, have been so helpful with their advice and encouragement.

"I’m thrilled that they thought my recipewas good enough to brew a beer to be sold to race-goers on Saturday."

Musical entertainment came from The Kev Hand Band, who took to the stage in the marquee before the racing.