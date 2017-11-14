Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Derbyshire's Police and Crime Commissioner says politicians' claims that police budgets are protected are 'looking more than shaky' after forces across the UK announced a string of cost-saving measures.

Hardyal Dhindsa, who was elected to the role in 2016, spoke out after it was announced Norfolk Police plans to scrap 150 PCSOs to save around £1.6 million.

A number of forces have also announced they did not provide police support to Remembrance Day parades.

He said: "I'm relieved that these scenarios are not taking place in Derbyshire but we are still having to prioritise how we use our resources.

One example of this is closing a number of police stations with public-facing counters.

"I simply fail to see how these persistent claims that the police budget is protected, trotted out yet again at the Home Affairs Select Committee, can be taken seriously when you consider that it actually means we will be losing around 1.3 per cent of our funding.

"In Derbyshire alone we need to find savings of £5 million over the next two years. Nationally, policing stands to lose £200 million progressively each year. This is not protected."

In Derbyshire, officer numbers have reduced by 378, while the number of residents per officer has risen by 128.

Staff numbers have gone down by around 344 and the number of PCSOs has been cut by 18.

Mr Dhindsa added: "Forces are having to make difficult decisions about the level of services they provide. Some things are not being done. That is not protecting policing."

Roger Hirst, from the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners, said: "We welcome the opportunity that the Home Office has given us to make the case for a new settlement for policing.

"PCCs are now firmly of the view that the current settlement for policing, especially the flat cash arrangement, no longer ensures the resilience of police forces to respond to further increases in demand against the backdrop of the unprecedented shift in the national security environment."

