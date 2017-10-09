Firefighters have issued a warning after having to put out a deliberately-started blaze on a busy Uttoxeter road.

Uttoxeter crews were called to Bramshall Road just before 7pm on Sunday, October 8, to put out a rubbish fire.

Now they are sending out a message of caution to anyone thinking of doing anything similar in the future.

A Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "Although we have fortunately seen a reduction in the amount deliberate outdoor fires, any singular incident is concerning.

"This is why we are still highlighting our Flames Aren't Games Campaign. It may seem fun to some people but starting fires is incredibly dangerous and risk lives. It also takes up time and resources that we could be using elsewhere.

To learn more about the campaign visit staffordshirefire.gov.uk/flames-arent-games.asp

