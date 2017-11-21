Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Angry campaigners have escalated their protest against politicians who approved plans to replace treasured countryside with what they claim is a controversial "concrete jungle".

In July, councillors passed proposals for 429 new homes on Hazelwalls Farm, off Timber Lane, Uttoxeter.

Their decision came despite 323 letters of objection voicing serious concerns over potential flooding, pollution and road safety concerns.

Town politicians George Allen and Sue McGarry said they felt "let down" when the scheme was approved during an East Staffordshire Borough Council meeting at Burton Town Hall.

Hazelwalls Impact Group (HIG) ran an organised campaign aimed at convincing councillors on the planning committee to reject developer David Wilson Homes' plan for the homes.

Now HIG's leaders are refusing to let the decision lie and are mobilising troops to take their complaints all the way to the local government ombudsman - the most powerful watchdog available in such cases.

They told the Uttoxeter Advertiser one complaint has already been deemed serious enough to land on to the ombudsman's desk.

And those who want to join the campaign are being urged to attend two drop-in meetings to set the ball rolling.

HIG's Cedric Bygrave said: "We're far from happy about how East Staffordshire Borough Council came to its decision.

"We're taking this as far as we possibly can and will not back away. We'll be giving a presentation at the meetings, after which we hope there will be a raft of objections landing of the council's desk.

"I'd never been to a planning meeting before and it just didn't run as I'd have expected - it was a joke."

The HIG meetings will run from Waitrose, in Bridge Street, Uttoxeter, on Thursday, November 23, from 9.30am to 11am and 7pm to 8.30pm.

Mr Bygrave said: "If you feel your original objection fell on deaf ears, you can now object about how the committee members came to their decision - and the good news is they have to reply to you by law within 10 working days.

"At the meetings, we can supply you with details on how and why you should complain about the issues that we have uncovered from the planning report and meeting, with many ongoing issues which have come to light and in our minds still need addressing.

"We have the active support of our MP Andrew Griffiths and some councillors in town."

In July, the planning committee gave David Wilson Homes the green light to built outside Uttoxeter's agreed settlement boundary - and HIG fears this will set a precedent.

But David Wilson Homes has pledged £6.4 million to support education, health and sports infrastructure as part of the development.

Responding to concerns about flooding, officers claimed "controlled drainage" would reduce run-off into the nearby brook "60 per cent".

Despite a probable extra 800 cars driving through town every day, highways chiefs said the roads around the development would still “operate within capacity”.

A council spokesman said: "The council is content that the application for the proposed development was considered appropriately by the planning committee.

"The committee took into account local representations from members of the public and local councillors as part of the public speaking arrangements.

"The application was also the subject of extensive debate and discussion by committee members.

"The resolution of the committee to support the application was subject to a comprehensive suite of planning conditions to be attached to the planning permission.

"There was also a requirement for a significant package of infrastructure contributions to be secured through the completion of a legal agreement."

The new estate will be accessed through Sorrell Close and via a new roundabout on Abbots Bromley Road, where three sets of traffic lights will be installed at the junction with Stafford Road.

The site will be made up of eight one-bed flats, 72 two-bedroom homes including 10 bungalows, 134 three-bed houses and 215 four-bed properties.

It will also provide 19.7 acres of "public green space" and a new half-hourly bus service will transport residents to and from the site.