Savers were today able to breathe a sigh of relief after their banks escaped the axe amid widespread closures and the loss of hundreds of jobs.
A total of 62 Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) and 197 NatWest branches are set to be closed down across the UK - and 680 workers will be made redundant.
But customers in Burton and Uttoxeter will be unaffected as the respective towns' branches have not been included on the closures list.
The RBS group, which owns both banks, is still 72 per cent owned by the taxpayer after it was bailed out by the Government during the 2008 financial crisis.
And bosses have faced criticism for allowing the closures to go ahead.
But RBS cites the continuing rise of online banking as justification for the move - despite the fact only one in five customers bank digitally.
A group spokesman said the redundancies would initially be "managed on a voluntary basis".
He said: "More and more of our customers are choosing to do their everyday banking online or on mobile.
"Since 2014 the number of customers using our branches across the UK has fallen by 40 per cent and mobile transactions have increased by 73 per cent over the same period. More than five million customers now use our mobile banking app.
"We're providing our customers with more ways to bank than ever before – they can choose from a range of digital or face-to-face options.
"As customers continue to change the way they bank with us, we must change the way we serve them, so we are investing in our more popular branches and shaping our network, replacing traditional bricks and mortar branches with alternative ways to bank.
"These include community bankers, a mobile bank on wheels and Post Offices, so that we can reach even more customers.
"We expect these branch closures to result in around 680 redundancies. We realise this is difficult news for our colleagues and we are doing everything we can to support those affected. We will ensure compulsory redundancies are kept to an absolute minimum.
"We are committed to ensuring our customers and communities are able to continue accessing quality banking services.
"We are writing to customers of affected branches to highlight the alternative ways to bank in their area."
RBS figures showing in-branch use has declined have come alongside cuts to opening hours in Uttoxeter.
RBS customers can only access the High Street branch from 10am to 4pm on Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays.
And NatWest, in Market Place, is open 10am to 4.30pm on Wednesdays and 9am to 4.30pm every other week day. It is closed on Saturdays and Sundays.
In Burton, RBS, in Station Street, is open 9.15am to 4.45pm Monday to Friday.
NatWest, in High Street, has the same opening hours as the Uttoxeter branch Monday to Friday, but is also open 9am to 12.30am.
Full list of UK branch closures
Natwest:
Midlands and East
- Alsager
- Ampthill
- Ashbourne
- Belper
- Biddulph
- Biggleswade
- Bingham
- Birmingham, Broad Street
- Bourne
- Buckingham
- Burslem Stoke-on-Trent
- Cheadle (Staffs)
- Coalville
- Coventry, Earlsdon
- Daventry
- Droitwich Spa
- Dronfield
- Eastwood Nottingham
- Felixstowe
- Frinton-on-Sea
- Hanley Festival Park
- Haverhill
- Horncastle
- Kempston
- Kenilworth
- Kirkby-in-Ashfield
- Leicester, Evington Road
- Leicester, Queen's Road
- Leominster
- Lexden Colchester
- Lincoln Newark Road
- Lutterworth
- Malvern
- Matlock
- Mickleover
- Netherfield
- Northampton St. James
- Nottingham University
- Oakham
- Olney
- Ripley, Derbyshire
- Rugeley
- Sleaford
- Southwell
- Staveley, Chesterfield
- Stoke-on-Trent
- Stone Staffs
- Stowmarket
- Sutton Coldfield, Wylde Green
- Tarporley
- Towcester
- Trentham Stoke-on-Trent
- Warwick
- Washwood Heath
- Whitchurch Shropshire
- Woburn Sands
- Woodbridge
London and South East
- 49 Bishopsgate
- Bankside
- Bayswater
- Bearsted
- Borough Green
- Bow
- Broadstairs
- Canada Square
- Cavendish Square
- Cheshunt
- Chislehurst
- Coulsdon
- East Finchley
- Enfield Highway
- Esher
- Euston Road
- Finchley Central
- Great Portland Street
- Hampstead Village
- Hendon Church Road
- Highbury & Islington
- Hythe Kent
- Kingsland
- Leytonstone
- Maida Vale
- Marble Arch
- Mile End
- Mill Hill
- Millbank
- Northumberland Heath
- Parsons Green
- Rochester
- Romford Collier Row
- Sandwich
- Shepperton
- Shoreditch
- St. John's Wood
- Stamford Hill
- Staplehurst
- Sunningdale
- Teddington
- Temple Fortune
- Tower Bridge
- University of Kent
- Upminster
- Warlingham
- Wembley Park
- Whetstone
- Whitstable
North
- Adel Leeds
- Alderly Edge
- Ambleside
- Bamber Bridge
- Bingley
- Blyth
- Bolton, Chorley Old Road
- Bradford City Centre
- Carnforth
- Cockermouth
- Colne
- Culcheth
- Denton
- Droylsden
- Eccles
- Egremont
- Fleetwood
- Formby
- Frodsham
- Fulwel and Seaburn
- Gateshead High St
- Grange-over-Sands
- Hale
- Haxby York
- Heswall
- Hexham
- Huyton
- Keswick
- Kirkby
- Knaresborough
- Liverpool One
- Liverpool University
- Longridge
- Lytham
- Manchester University Union
- Marple
- Millom
- New Mills
- New Moston
- North Shields
- Otley
- Pemberton
- Poulton-Le-Fylde
- Prescot
- Ramsbottom
- Royton
- Selby
- Settle
- Tadcaster
- Thirsk
- Timperley
- Ulverston
- Uppermill
- Westhoughton
- Wigton
South West and Wales
- Aberdare
- Amlwch
- Boscombe
- Builth Wells
- Burnham-on-Sea
- Caernarfon
- Canford Cliffs Poole
- Chandler's Ford
- Cheddar
- Conwy
- Ebbw Vale
- Emsworth
- Ferndown
- Hay-on-Wye
- Holywell
- Hythe Southampton
- Langport
- Ledbury
- Machynlleth
- Menai Bridge
- Monmouth
- New Milton
- Park Gates Hants
- Pontypool
- Porthmadog
- Prestatyn
- Ruthin
- Shanklin Isle of Wight
- Southampton London Road
- Southampton Portswood
- Warminster
- Wellington Somerset
- Welshpool
- Westbourne Bournemouth
- Wincanton
- Winton Bournemouth
- Worle
- Ystrad Mynach
RBS:
Scotland
- Anstruther
- Banchory
- Bishopbriggs
- Blantyre
- Buckie
- Cowdenbeath
- Cumnock
- Cupar
- Dalgety Bay
- Denny
- Edinburgh, Blenheim Place
- Edinburgh, Castle Street
- Edinburgh, Chesser
- Edinburgh, Comiston
- Edinburgh, Davidson Mains
- Edinburgh, Gilmerton
- Edinburgh, Juniper Green
- Edinburgh, Porobello
- Edinburgh University
- Forres
- Girvan
- Glasgow Alexandra Parade
- Glasgow Anniesland Cross
- Glasgow Burnside
- Glasgow Crosshill
- Glasgow Govan
- Grangemouth
- Kilsyth
- Kirkcaldy Central
- Leven
- Mauchline
- Newton Mearns
- Newton Stewart
- Prestwick
- Stenhousemuir
- Stonehaven
- Troon
- Westhill
- Whitburn
England
- Little Lever
- Marylebone
- Nottingham