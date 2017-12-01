Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Savers were today able to breathe a sigh of relief after their banks escaped the axe amid widespread closures and the loss of hundreds of jobs.

A total of 62 Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) and 197 NatWest branches are set to be closed down across the UK - and 680 workers will be made redundant.

But customers in Burton and Uttoxeter will be unaffected as the respective towns' branches have not been included on the closures list.

The RBS group, which owns both banks, is still 72 per cent owned by the taxpayer after it was bailed out by the Government during the 2008 financial crisis.

And bosses have faced criticism for allowing the closures to go ahead.

But RBS cites the continuing rise of online banking as justification for the move - despite the fact only one in five customers bank digitally.

A group spokesman said the redundancies would initially be "managed on a voluntary basis".

He said: "More and more of our customers are choosing to do their everyday banking online or on mobile.

"Since 2014 the number of customers using our branches across the UK has fallen by 40 per cent and mobile transactions have increased by 73 per cent over the same period. More than five million customers now use our mobile banking app.

"We're providing our customers with more ways to bank than ever before – they can choose from a range of digital or face-to-face options.

"As customers continue to change the way they bank with us, we must change the way we serve them, so we are investing in our more popular branches and shaping our network, replacing traditional bricks and mortar branches with alternative ways to bank.

"These include community bankers, a mobile bank on wheels and Post Offices, so that we can reach even more customers.

"We expect these branch closures to result in around 680 redundancies. We realise this is difficult news for our colleagues and we are doing everything we can to support those affected. We will ensure compulsory redundancies are kept to an absolute minimum.

"We are committed to ensuring our customers and communities are able to continue accessing quality banking services.

"We are writing to customers of affected branches to highlight the alternative ways to bank in their area."

RBS figures showing in-branch use has declined have come alongside cuts to opening hours in Uttoxeter.

RBS customers can only access the High Street branch from 10am to 4pm on Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays.

And NatWest, in Market Place, is open 10am to 4.30pm on Wednesdays and 9am to 4.30pm every other week day. It is closed on Saturdays and Sundays.

In Burton, RBS, in Station Street, is open 9.15am to 4.45pm Monday to Friday.

NatWest, in High Street, has the same opening hours as the Uttoxeter branch Monday to Friday, but is also open 9am to 12.30am.

Full list of UK branch closures

Natwest:

Midlands and East

Alsager

Ampthill

Ashbourne

Belper

Biddulph

Biggleswade

Bingham

Birmingham, Broad Street

Bourne

Buckingham

Burslem Stoke-on-Trent

Cheadle (Staffs)

Coalville

Coventry, Earlsdon

Daventry

Droitwich Spa

Dronfield

Eastwood Nottingham

Felixstowe

Frinton-on-Sea

Hanley Festival Park

Haverhill

Horncastle

Kempston

Kenilworth

Kirkby-in-Ashfield

Leicester, Evington Road

Leicester, Queen's Road

Leominster

Lexden Colchester

Lincoln Newark Road

Lutterworth

Malvern

Matlock

Mickleover

Netherfield

Northampton St. James

Nottingham University

Oakham

Olney

Ripley, Derbyshire

Rugeley

Sleaford

Southwell

Staveley, Chesterfield

Stoke-on-Trent

Stone Staffs

Stowmarket

Sutton Coldfield, Wylde Green

Tarporley

Towcester

Trentham Stoke-on-Trent

Warwick

Washwood Heath

Whitchurch Shropshire

Woburn Sands

Woodbridge

London and South East

49 Bishopsgate

Bankside

Bayswater

Bearsted

Borough Green

Bow

Broadstairs

Canada Square

Cavendish Square

Cheshunt

Chislehurst

Coulsdon

East Finchley

Enfield Highway

Esher

Euston Road

Finchley Central

Great Portland Street

Hampstead Village

Hendon Church Road

Highbury & Islington

Hythe Kent

Kingsland

Leytonstone

Maida Vale

Marble Arch

Mile End

Mill Hill

Millbank

Northumberland Heath

Parsons Green

Rochester

Romford Collier Row

Sandwich

Shepperton

Shoreditch

St. John's Wood

Stamford Hill

Staplehurst

Sunningdale

Teddington

Temple Fortune

Tower Bridge

University of Kent

Upminster

Warlingham

Wembley Park

Whetstone

Whitstable

North

Adel Leeds

Alderly Edge

Ambleside

Bamber Bridge

Bingley

Blyth

Bolton, Chorley Old Road

Bradford City Centre

Carnforth

Cockermouth

Colne

Culcheth

Denton

Droylsden

Eccles

Egremont

Fleetwood

Formby

Frodsham

Fulwel and Seaburn

Gateshead High St

Grange-over-Sands

Hale

Haxby York

Heswall

Hexham

Huyton

Keswick

Kirkby

Knaresborough

Liverpool One

Liverpool University

Longridge

Lytham

Manchester University Union

Marple

Millom

New Mills

New Moston

North Shields

Otley

Pemberton

Poulton-Le-Fylde

Prescot

Ramsbottom

Royton

Selby

Settle

Tadcaster

Thirsk

Timperley

Ulverston

Uppermill

Westhoughton

Wigton

South West and Wales

Aberdare

Amlwch

Boscombe

Builth Wells

Burnham-on-Sea

Caernarfon

Canford Cliffs Poole

Chandler's Ford

Cheddar

Conwy

Ebbw Vale

Emsworth

Ferndown

Hay-on-Wye

Holywell

Hythe Southampton

Langport

Ledbury

Machynlleth

Menai Bridge

Monmouth

New Milton

Park Gates Hants

Pontypool

Porthmadog

Prestatyn

Ruthin

Shanklin Isle of Wight

Southampton London Road

Southampton Portswood

Warminster

Wellington Somerset

Welshpool

Westbourne Bournemouth

Wincanton

Winton Bournemouth

Worle

Ystrad Mynach

RBS:

Scotland

Anstruther

Banchory

Bishopbriggs

Blantyre

Buckie

Cowdenbeath

Cumnock

Cupar

Dalgety Bay

Denny

Edinburgh, Blenheim Place

Edinburgh, Castle Street

Edinburgh, Chesser

Edinburgh, Comiston

Edinburgh, Davidson Mains

Edinburgh, Gilmerton

Edinburgh, Juniper Green

Edinburgh, Porobello

Edinburgh University

Forres

Girvan

Glasgow Alexandra Parade

Glasgow Anniesland Cross

Glasgow Burnside

Glasgow Crosshill

Glasgow Govan

Grangemouth

Kilsyth

Kirkcaldy Central

Leven

Mauchline

Newton Mearns

Newton Stewart

Prestwick

Stenhousemuir

Stonehaven

Troon

Westhill

Whitburn

England