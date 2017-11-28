Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A celebrated Uttoxeter film director enjoyed an experience that will live forever - shooting Liam Gallagher's new video.

Shane Meadows will certainly not look back in anger after a day working with the former Oasis singer.

And the rock and roll star himself waxed lyrical about his experience in front of Meadows' cameras while filming single Come Back to Me.

He could have taken the former Thomas Alleyne's High School pupil all around the world to shoot the clip - but settled on the city where his career was launched.

When Gallagher, 45, tweeted his thanks to now-Nottingham-based Meadows, he cryptically mentioned a trip to Glasgow.

Now the video has been released online, it has become clear he was referring to filming at King Tut's Wah Wah Hut, the venue where Oasis were spotted.

After the 1993 gig, Creation Records boss Alan McGee said he wanted to sign the scruffy Mancunian indie rockers there and then.

Meadows, 44, told Clash magazine: "I have only made two official pop promos since I started making films back in 1994.

"When the chance to make the video for Come Back to Me came up, the timing was awful as I was right in the middle of editing my new series.

"But there's certain things in life you can’t not do and this baby was one of them as I’m a massive fan of Liam’s and this album is flipping ace.

"I can honestly say it was one of the best days of my working life. His fans are incredible, the band and his team are a joy to work with and Liam was an absolute gent from beginning to end.

"I feel very honoured to have been asked and I’m very proud of what we made."

Gallagher, also quoted by Clash, said: "It was an honour to work with Shane for this video – he’s one of the best British directors around.

"It was great to return to the scene of the crime King Tut’s where it all began and the fans never disappoint."

Oasis' gig at the Glasgow venue only included a short set of songs, including Rock and Roll Star, Bring it on Down, Up in the Sky and a cover of Beatles classic I am the Walrus.

Liam Gallagher is on a UK tour and plays Nottingham on December 10 and Birmingham on December 12. There are tickets left for both shows. Click here for the Ticketmaster website.