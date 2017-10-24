Petrifying parents and their scary sons and devilish daughters will compete for the best outfit prize at a family Halloween disco in Uttoxeter.

The town hall will host the fancy dress dance on Sunday, October 29, from 2pm to 4pm.

Prizes will be handed out to the best-dressed family, while guests enjoy a host halloween games and music.

Tickets are available from the town hall, in High Street, and cost just £2 per child.

Each child ticket gets an adult in free and infants aged less than a year also get in with no charge.

All children who go to the disco must be accompanied by an adult.

More information about the event, and ticket sales, are available by calling 01889 564085 or emailing info@uttoxetertowncouncil.org.uk