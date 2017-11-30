Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A new head teacher is making her mark at the school whose "wonderful" pupils helped her daughter recover from a brutal terror attack.

Zinnia Wright went through a "traumatic" experience at the Ariana Grande concert which was targeted by a suicide bomber in May.

Aged just 15, she and her dad, 52-year-old David, escaped unhurt after a terrorist blew himself up at the Manchester Arena, killing 22 gig-goers, including children.

Mum Helen tried to keep Zinnia's mind off the tragedy by bringing her to work to help out at at St Peter's First School, Marchington.

And Mrs Wright, who was recently made head teacher, said the school's students helped her daughter come to terms with the bombing.

Mrs Wright said: "When the attack happened, it was a surreal and quite traumatic experience for the whole family. It was completely surreal.

"You hear things on the news, but it's so different when it touches your family. We felt humbled and so thankful David and Zinnia weren't hurt.

"When she went to the One Love concert a couple of weeks later, I was worried out of my mind, but it turned out to be a really positive experience.

"She came to school to help out after that to keep busy as she tried to get over what had happened.

"I've worked here for 22 years and the children are absolutely wonderful. As teachers, we try to let them guide us and always say 'if they can't learn the way we teach, we'll teach the way they learn'.

"And I know the lovely atmosphere they create at the school certainly helped Zinnia in her recovery from the attack."

St Peter's is part of The Woodlands Federation, which also includes Talbot First School, in Kingstone.

This means Mrs Wright has also taken the reins as head teacher of Talbot, splitting her time between the two roles.

The Lichfield resident, also mother to 19-year-old Saskia, leads a small teaching staff of three at Marchington and just two at Kingstone, supported by teaching assistants.

She said: "Being in charge of both schools really works, as I'm only 10 minutes down the road if I'm needed by the site where I'm not based on any given day.

"And it allows us to share resources and ideas, which has helped us deal with the budget cuts we've seen in recent years and keep both schools sustainable.

"It's been difficult for all schools in recent years, but you won't find me outside the Houses of Parliament with a placard.

"We focus our energy on keeping a positive atmosphere and given these children a strong education.

"These early years are the most important for them. What we teach them will set them up for the rest of their education."

Uttoxeter Learning Trust (ULT) has been set up to run several schools in Uttoxeter that have become academies.

Although there are no current plans to bring St Peter's into the trust, Mrs Wright regularly attends its meetings and said joining up is a future possibility.

On Thursday, December 14, from 5pm to 7pm, the school will hold a Christmas-themed open evening.

Prospective parents and pupils can find out more about the school, "join in fun activities", do some Christmas shopping and enjoy mulled wine and mince pies.