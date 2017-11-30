The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Next stores has been forced to recall two children's coats because of concerns for health and safety.

Customers are being told to return a navy hooded coat and a grey/pink fur collar coat.

This is because of a potential problem with the buttons.

There are fears the items have an issue that could be hazardous to youngsters.

The two product codes are 182560, navy, and 191228, grey/pink.

A statement from Next said: "Unfortunately, it's come to light that there's a potential problem with the buttons which could become detached presenting a choking hazard to young children.

"The coat passed the rigorous testing required for childrenswear; however, we have identified that the bulk production has not achieved the same high standard consistently.

"We've taken the decision of recalling it and request that you return the coat to us for a full refund."

It then added details of how to return the garments.

"Please call us on 0333 777 8185 to arrange a collection, or return it to your local store, if this would suit you better.

"If you have given this item as a gift, please ask the recipient to contact Next.

"We're very sorry for any disappointment and inconvenience caused, but we hope you'll understand that customer safety is our highest priority," the notice said.

Next has an outlet in Coopers Square, Burton.