Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Revellers could soon be sinking drinks from a new in-house bar at Uttoxeter Town Hall - nearly 10 years after the old facility was closed down.

The hall's former bar area was sold for use in the neighbouring Carter's Square shopping centre back in 2008.

In recent years, those having weddings, parties and dances at the High Street hub have had to buy their booze from pop-up bars brought in especially.

But now the building's bosses have bought back their land to re-establish a permanent in-house drinks stand.

A Uttoxeter Town Council spokesman said: "We take great pride in the town hall and it is an excellent location for weddings and civic gatherings.

"The grand ballroom and associated facilities make it a very popular venue.

"The shop unit fronting the passageway from High Street to Carter's Square, to which the bar accommodation was attached, was acquired by a grocery business who had no need for the additional space the bar area took up.

"As a consequence, the town council has now purchased the former bar area with the intention of refurbishing and reopening the bar for the benefit of the town hall."

The move will involve an extension to create a new staircase leading to the office space above the bar area.

And a planning application to get permission to build that extension has now been submitted to planning authority East Staffordshire Borough Council.

The town council spokesman said: "At first-floor level, over the top of the bar area, is a modest office suite, which is currently inaccessible due to the fact that, when the initial separation from the town hall took place, the stairway was removed.

"In order to bring the space back into use, a small extension to the rear is proposed, into which a new stairway will be built, enabling separate access to the first floor."

The back end of the bar area, built in the 1970s, currently has dark brick walls and a large panel of rotting timber.

It is planned to give this part of the development a face-life with "a contemporary metal cladding system" and "matching aluminium windows".

Wheelchair users will get easy access between the ballroom and bar, which will include "low-level" service access for them, he said.

The spokesman added: "The alterations and modest extension to the existing building not only re-uses redundant space, but re-establishes a very useful and beneficial facility to the town hall from an aesthetic point of view, when the open splendour of the ballroom can remain."

The proposal for the extension will go before the borough council's planning committee on a date yet to be confirmed.