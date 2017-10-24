New revised plans to transform the derelict site of a once-iconic factory into a spectacular legacy for Uttoxeter will be exclusively revealed this weekend.

Uxonians will get the chance to see updated proposals for the historic former Heavy Products factory site on Saturday, October 28.

The Pinfold Street factory was demolished in 2008 to make way for a hotly-anticipated development featuring a leisure park, environmental area, businesses and housing.

Part of the 22-acre site was redeveloped for the Waitrose store, which opened in March 2016, while preparatory groundwork was undertaken elsewhere.

But JCB 's efforts were frustrated in January 2016 when East Staffordshire Borough Council decided against enforcing a compulsory purchase order on the Bridge Street Industrial Estate.

The land housing the estate, from which four small businesses operate, was part of the plans for which JCB got outline planning permission in 2013.

However, the digger giant has now drawn up new plans for the site - and they do not include the industrial estate land.

A JCB spokesman said: "Benedetti Architects, the winners of the 2008 Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) design competition, have redesigned the scheme to allow the major elements of the redevelopment, west of Pinfold Street and south of Picknall Brook, to progress to the next stage.

"A second phase of planned development, east of Pinfold Street, will be subject to a further application to the planning authority but will now exclude the Bridge Street Industrial Estate.

" JCB chairman, Lord Bamford, continues to take a personal involvement in the project to ensure the redevelopment is of the highest possible standard and leaves a "legacy” to the town."

The Bamfords have links with Uttoxeter stretching back nearly 200 years. Lord Bamford’s family started out in business in the town as blacksmiths in the 1820s.

Uttoxeter was also the town where his father, the late Joseph Cyril Bamford, founded his business in a lock-up garage in 1945.

Those who want to see the revised plans can do so on Saturday, October 28, at Bear Coffee Co, in High Street, between 9am and 1pm.