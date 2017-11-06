Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

TV news cameras rolled into Uttoxeter as volunteers scoured the countryside for a special dog training to care for the disabled - but it is now feared she may have been stolen.

The appeal to find golden labrador Opal saw a massive search operation in the fields surrounding the Wood Lane area launched last week.

However, despite meticulously covering the area on foot and flying drones above town, volunteers were unable to track the 13-month-old pooch down.

BBC Midlands Today reported on the search and said for Opal, who is owned and trained by Canine Partners.

Presenter Mary Rhodes said the charity feared Opal had been stolen and was offering a "substantial reward" to anyone who finds her.

Lyn Owen, Canine Partners' training and breeding manager, said: "She's a very valuable dog to us and has been out for several days, so we're concerned about her welfare."

Days before the BBC report, the Uttoxeter Advertiser reported Opal had gone missing during an evening walk with her handlers, who live in town, on Saturday, October 28.

The lively labrador, whose training costs £20,000, chased another dog off into the night and was last spotted at the Bridge Street roundabout neighbouring Waitrose.

This morning, Monday, November 11, Canine Partners workers said there had still been no sightings reported.

In the aftermath of her disappearance, the charity's Ronnie Paskouis said: "Opal's handlers tried to pursue her, but there was nothing they could do. Dog can move very quickly and it was dark.

"This is a massive concern as the colder nights draw in. This is an extremely valuable animal that could one day care for someone with a physical disability and give them independence.

"It's so, so important that we find her and we're urging everyone to keep an eye out and make sure they get in touch if they can help."

Canine Partners dogs are trained to support the disabled by carrying out everyday tasks able-bodied people take for granted.

They do things many wheelchair-bound people cannot do, like picking up dropped items, open and close doors, empty the washing machine and help their partners get dressed.

Puppies are sent to families to raise them until they are ready for their advanced training, when they go back into the care of the charity.

Opal was just weeks away from leaving her Uttoxeter handlers to move on to the next phase of her training when she went missing.

Anyone who can help find Opal should call 07584 995247, 01530 225930, 07770 608648, 07584 995247 or 08456 580480.

More information about Canine Partners is available online at caninepartners.org.uk

