A talented army cadet with military ambitions has used her skills on the ice to raise hundreds of pounds for the Royal British Legion's Poppy Appeal.

Uttoxeter pupil Megan Crane said she was thinking of all the brave soldiers her efforts would help as she skated around the town's ice rink 200 times.

Having been sponsored for her efforts, the 13-year-old raised more than £315 for the Poppy Appeal.

Windsor Park Middle School student Megan said: "At the start, I was really nervous, because I hadn't done so many laps of the rink before, but I was so delighted that I managed it in the end and feel so proud of myself.

"It was really tiring, but I was thinking about the people I could be helping as I went round and that spurred me on.

"I just wanted to show my respect for what they've done for us, from World War One right up to the present day.

"I had low self-esteem when I joined the cadets and they've really helped me build it up.

"I've made loads of good friends and it's helped us all get some idea of what it's like to be in the army.

"It's something I'd love to do when I grow up and I'd be prepared to fight to keep our country safe."

Megan lives in Johnson Road with mum Michelle and little brother Shane, six, who studies at Picknalls First School.

Shortly after getting into skating, she made the top five in the 2015 skating stars contest at iSkate, in Town Meadows Way, and was subsequently given the "most improved skater" at the facility's annual gala.

Michelle, a 32-year-old NHS support worker, spoke of her pride after Megan's efforts.

She said: "I think it's really important to support the Poppy Appeal as many veterans need extra support.

"People who go away and fight in wars can't just forget what they've seen - it stays with them.

"Soon after Megan joined the cadets, she came home asking lots of questions about the military and fully understands how strong these men and women are.

"She wanted to help in whatever way should could and I couldn't be prouder."

Uttoxeter Poppy Appeal co-ordinator Judith Leedham said: "I'm so proud of a young person who is so caring as to do this all by herself.

"We need more youngsters to take an interest as we are all getting older. Well done Megan."