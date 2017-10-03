Alton, Tean and Checkley villagers are significantly happier than their Uttoxeter counterparts, according to new government stats.

A national wellbeing survey has put UK citizens' happiness into numbers - and people in the Staffordshire Moorlands scored 7.9 out of 10.

This is the highest rating in the county and compares favourably with East Staffordshire's figure of 7.6. The statistics also show Moorlands villagers living near town are on an upward trend, scoring 0.2 higher than last year.

In contrast, the study suggests Uttoxeter residents' levels of delight have dropped by 0.1. However, neither group of residents were as unhappy as Stafford's, whose score of 7.2 was the lowest in the county.

The figures were compiled through a government survey of questions about how satisfied people feel in their lives.

Sybil Ralphs, leader of Staffordshire Moorlands District Council, said: "The Moorlands is a great place to live, work and visit.

"We have the lowest rate of unemployment in the whole of Staffordshire, along with three thriving towns – in addition to the lovely countryside. We also have developers who are keen to invest.

"There is genuine community spirit in the Moorlands and it is something we take very seriously – people have a real regard for one another.

"We have a sense of identity and residents have a real sense of pride in living in the Moorlands. We are very welcoming of visitors and would urge people to come and find out just what a great place the Moorlands is."

Tourism has been helped by theme park Alton Towers and an array of country parks and historical sites.

The district's pubs are also well-populated, as James Miller, who recently took over the Bulls Head, in Alton, can testify.

The 38-year-old, who runs the 17th century coaching inn with wife Gemma, said: "I have always lived in the Moorlands and it's a great area. I am born and bred in Alton. This pub was a meeting place and we were gutted and so just had to take it on.

"This is a lovely area and visitors are always impressed. We have places like Oakamoor, Cotton and Dimmingsdale all really close to us. I think a lot of tourists are taken by surprise over how nice it is."

Questions covered in the survey included how satisfied people felt with life, the extent that things they do make their life worthwhile and how happy or anxious they’d felt on the previous day.

Respondents were asked to reply on a scale of zero to 10 – with zero being "not at all" and 10 being "completely".

Historian Fred Hughes says the Moorlands grew with its textile trade, with many of the mill buildings now overhauled.

He said: "When you look back about 1,000 years, Stoke-on-Trent was very similar to the Moorlands, with how the villages were laid out. Then the city found its riches with coal and clay and built up a manufacturing base.

"The Moorlands continued to grow as a mill area. They both grew at the same time, while concentrating on different industries. You would have people travelling in both directions to work in the different industries.

"In modern times, the Moorlands have become a place to live rather than work and it’s built up a middle class and upper middle class base. The community has changed and it has become far more affluent."

Matthew Steele, from the Office of National Statistics, said: "Figures may surprise some, showing a small increase in both reported happiness and life satisfaction during a period that has seen political change and uncertainty."